Cancer is the main cause of claims across all group risk products

With National Cancer Survivors Day having taken place on the 1st of June 2025, GRID reveals that during 2024, cancer was the main cause of claim across all three group risk benefits (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness).

Percentage of cancer claims for each group risk benefit type:

· Group Critical Illness: 68%

· Group Life Assurance: 39%

· Group Income Protection: 27%

Data from Cancer Research UK shows that more people survive cancer today than ever before, which means that an increasing number of employers will have members of staff within their organisation who have completed treatment and are now cancer-free, as well as those living with ongoing treatment or recurrent disease. This will comprise employees aiming to return to work, those who have returned to work on a flexible basis, those who have made a full-time return to their workplace, and those who have remained in work throughout their cancer journey.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: “Group risk benefits provide an abundance of cancer support for employees which can include access to oncologists, healthcare professionals such as psychologists and physiotherapists, and other specialist support such as vocational rehabilitation. Ongoing support is crucial – as although the cancer itself may be in the past – fatigue, anxiety, and the side-effects of treatment may still be very much in the present.

“Group risk benefits are also invaluable in supporting employers as they, in turn, support employees at different stages in their cancer recovery. This comprises a wide variety of resources, from reading materials to workplace training and guidance, to help that enables line managers and HR professionals to feel able and confident to support staff.

“As we honour the individuals who have survived cancer, it’s important to ensure that employers have the knowledge and the means to support those who can, want and need to return to the workplace.”