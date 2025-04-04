Capital Group’s Chris Miles shares Five keys to portfolio construction

Portfolio construction is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of investing. In the following analysis, Chris Miles, Head of UK & Ireland Client Group at Capital Group, tells us why he believes that investors must focus on risk, sizing, and macro inputs while staying disciplined—investing within their expertise, avoiding index pitfalls, and balancing boldness with prudence.

Chris’ five key principles are as follows:

1) Swing at pitches in your strike zone

In baseball, the strike zone is defined as an imaginary area that extends approximately from a batter’s armpits to the top of their knees. This zone varies for each player based on factors such as height, body stance and batting position.

For me, a key principle of portfolio construction is to swing at pitches that are in your strike zone. My investment strike zone is companies with strong moats, dominant or growing market positions, robust balance sheets, effective management teams, and industries I know well from my experience as an analyst.

Investing in the strike zone often gives me an initial advantage and boosts my confidence, allowing me to focus and remain patient even when the thesis appears uncertain.

Conversely, companies with high leverage, cyclical businesses, and unclear valuation methods usually fall outside of my comfort zone. Every stock that has troubled me has been out of my strike zone in some ways.

2) Do not be index naïve

Bottom-up investors often say they focus on individual companies and do not follow a benchmark when discussing their portfolio’s performance. While it is true that bottom-up investors are not beholden to an index, I believe neither should they be “index naïve”.

By not paying enough attention to the reference index, I often see my industry peers hold underweight positions in high conviction companies. This can devalue their hard work because, even if the investment thesis plays out, such holdings would end up becoming relative detractors.

To avoid falling into the same pitfalls, I track my largest overweights and underweights, providing a detailed rationale for their sizes. I often revisit my decisions to ensure these positions remain in an optimal size. The key is to be intentional with every decision I make.

3) Be bold, not reckless

As an investor, one of the key lessons I have learned is to differentiate boldness from recklessness. Boldness is about forming convictions, seeing opportunities others don’t, seizing them and committing significantly.

Recklessness, on the other hand, involves:

Position sizing that leads to holes below the waterline

Thinking you’ve outsmarted the market

Investing in a way that puts a fund at risk

A milder and more common form of recklessness is for portfolio managers to go off track. Examples include:

Overloading small-cap investments in a large-cap fund

Always maxing out non-US investments in a US fund

Maintaining large cash holdings perpetually

4) Know the macro view your portfolio is representing

Have you ever heard a bottom-up investor say, “I do not invest based on macroeconomic factors; I simply select stocks”? While this may hold true on an individual stock level, the variety of companies within an investment portfolio can indeed reflect specific macroeconomic views.

If a portfolio mostly includes high-growth companies with high valuations, the macro view would expect long-term interest rates to decline and inflation to be stable. The 2022 shift from growth to value stocks highlighted a key lesson: many investors neglected the macro view their portfolios indirectly represented and when conditions changed abruptly, they found their investments lacking diversity and ended up behaving similarly. Correlations change and can even reach 1.0 (positive correlation) in stressed environments, it is always

important to think about possible events that could test the implicit macro views in your portfolios even if you are a bottom-up investor

5) The monetary value of time

There is an opportunity cost associated with positions that are not performing well, and the longer they do not work out, the more they need to increase in value to justify retaining them.

If a stock fell by 80% and you are waiting for a 20% recovery before selling, it may be simply better to move on an investment like that is only worth waiting for if you are convinced the stock could significantly increase in value but remember to have a clear timeline and strategy while doing so. Being long-term investors does not mean avoiding cutting losses when the original investment thesis no longer holds true.