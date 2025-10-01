Carla Brown elected PFS President for second year

Carla Brown will continue as President of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) for a second year, following her reappointment at the most recent PFS Board meeting.

Kate (Kathryn) Gannon was appointed Vice President of the PFS at the same meeting, which took place on 11 September. The appointments became effective following ratification by PFS members of their election as PFS Board Directors at the PFS AGM held in Birmingham on 25 September. The appointments are subject to the continued service of Carla and Kate as Directors of the PFS.

Carla, who is chief executive of Oakmere Wealth Management, has served on the PFS Board since July 2023. Each PFS President chooses a theme for their tenure and Carla will continue to focus on ‘education’ during her second year in office. Carla has been a key driving force behind many recent talent and development initiatives, including the £1million investment in the PFS Pathway to the Profession programme launched in July, the introduction of a PFS New Generation programme, and the continued production of high-quality outputs by the PFS POWER Panel. Carla also currently fills the role of Chair of the PFS Board.

Kate Gannon has been a Director of the PFS Board since February 2025, and is a founder of Themis Wealth Management.

The roles of PFS President and Vice President are determined by the PFS Board each year. Kate and Carla are both eligible to be appointed again in 2026.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “It is an honour to be appointed President of the PFS for a second year. I remain deeply committed to supporting members in upholding the highest professional standards, and building public trust in the financial planning profession. As we look to the future, I am excited to build on the momentum we have created over the course of this year, with a continued focus on education and financial literacy.”

Kate Gannon, Vice President of the PFS, said: “I am delighted to take up the role of Vice President of the PFS, working alongside my esteemed colleagues to serve our membership. It will be my pleasure to lend my continued support to the broad range of activity carried out by the PFS to promote professionalism within the financial planning community.”