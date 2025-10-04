Celebrity splits shine light on need for financial advice during divorce

The separation of an Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning musician sparks questions for divorce and finances. While high-profile splits often dominate headlines, divorce is far from exclusive to the wealthy. In fact, there were over 103,000 legal partnership dissolutions in England and Wales in 2023 alone, each one raising important questions about long-term financial security, including pensions and retirement planning.

Clare Moffat, pensions and tax expert at Royal London, comments:

“While the glitz and glamour of celebrity life might seem worlds apart from everyday reality, high profile Hollywood divorces serve as a poignant reminder that the breakdown of a marriage can affect anyone, regardless of fame or fortune.

“Divorce is a significant life event that brings emotional and financial challenges. The dissolution of a marriage is not solely about the end of a relationship, but also about the fair distribution of assets and responsibilities. When celebrities such as actors, musicians, or directors go through a split, the division of multi-million pound estates, lucrative contracts, and shared investments is often scrutinised by the media. This exposure highlights just how crucial it is for any couple, celebrity or otherwise, to approach the division of finances with a sense of fairness.

“Taking financial advice is crucial. This might seem like another cost at an expensive time, but financial advisers understand planning for the future and pensions. When couples are much younger, have no children and have only been married briefly then a low-cost DIY divorce might be a good idea. But as soon as there are more assets and pensions involved, in particular public sector pensions, then financial advice is key and will mean better outcomes. Going through a divorce is difficult emotionally and can often leave people vulnerable. Having a financial settlement that looks both at today, and at retirement, is important, and will mean a fairer outcome for both parties.

“It’s worth remembering that divorce is on the decrease. One of the reasons for this is the increase in the number of couples who choose to live together but not formally marry. This brings additional challenges as there are limited legal rights when a cohabiting relationship ends. That decision not to walk down the aisle can end up costing one partner, in many cases the female, heavily in the event of separation.”