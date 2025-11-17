Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Human behaviour and investor decision-making

With Celebrity Traitors Season 2 confirmed for next year, the show’s mind games offer a revealing look at the behavioural biases that influence how investors make decisions.

Joe Wiggins, Director of Investment Research at St. James’s Place comments on the parallel between the psychology of Celebrity Traitors and investor behaviour:

“With Celebrity Traitors Season 2 confirmed for next year, now is the ideal time to reflect on what made the first series so compelling – and what it reveals about human decision-making. Beneath the entertainment, the programme offers a fascinating study in human behaviour, one that closely mirrors the mistakes investors make every day.

“Throughout the show, contestants, armed with minimal evidence, overestimate their ability to ‘read’ others, build persuasive but unfounded arguments, and place confidence in those who sound most convincing rather than those who are most accurate. Inevitably, their choices are often wrong, yet the same patterns repeat.

“Financial markets operate in much the same way. Investors face environments dominated by noise and ambiguity yet routinely overstate their skill in predicting short-term movements. They construct coherent stories to explain randomness, give credence to those who sound assured, and rarely pause to reconsider despite repeated misjudgements.

“Whether in a castle or a boardroom, the same human tendencies are at play. Our desire for certainty drives us to seek patterns where none exist – and recognising that bias is the first step towards better decision-making. That’s where the value of professional financial advice becomes clear, helping investors to step back from short-term noise, maintain perspective, and stay focused on long-term goals rather than daily distractions.”