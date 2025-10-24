Chancellor unveils plans to ‘supercharge’ growth of innovative financial services firms launching Scale-up Unit

Chancellor announces new support at conference of investors, financial services bosses and local leaders to accelerate regional growth.

Financial services firms will get new support to help them scale up, invest and create high-skilled jobs – as the Chancellor doubles down on growth as her top priority by making it easier for innovative businesses to grow. That’s the message from HM Treasury in a statement released today.

Speaking at a conference of regulators and business leaders in Leeds to boost regional growth today (24 October), Rachel Reeves announced that scaling banks and insurers will be given bespoke support to navigate rules and regulation – tearing down a key barrier to them growing and investing as part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy.

The new unit, which will also work with other scaling financial services firms like fintechs from early next year, will give businesses a clear point of contact with the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. This will make it simpler for firms to get timely responses to regulatory queries and access expert support – so that entrepreneurs can focus on developing new products, hiring staff, and bringing investment into local economies.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:

I am proud to be back in Leeds, home to the second largest financial services centre in the UK, to launch our new Scale-up Unit – which will super charge the growth of some of our most innovative companies. But the vast number of rules make life complicated for these businesses. We are helping them cut through the noise, to grow and innovate. That’s how we will boost jobs, boost growth, and build an economy that works for, and rewards, working people.

Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO of GoCardless – who recently opened a new office in Leeds for their ‘Northern Hub’ – said:

The Chancellor’s commitment to the growth of financial services in Leeds and across Yorkshire is hugely welcome. Accessing clear regulatory guidance is a key hurdle for fintechs bringing new innovations to market. Streamlining the process will make it easier for firms like GoCardless to concentrate on serving customers and accelerating our growth plans, including our new ‘Northern Hub’ office in Leeds.

The announcements build on the government’s wider work to strengthen the UK’s position as a global hub for financial services and technology, including unlocking more private investment through the Mansion House Reforms and supporting growth in every region through the Leeds Reforms.

These changes are already driving more investment into the UK, with over £110 billion committed by global financial services companies in the last month. This includes global Fintech leader Revolut opening its new headquarters in Canary Wharf, as part of a £3 billion investment over the next five years that will create 1,000 jobs.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority said:

We’ve committed in our strategy to supporting growth and ensuring the UK remains the premier destination for financial firms to start up and grow. By joining up with the PRA, our new Scale-up Unit will provide firms with tailored, hands-on support to help them scale and grow faster.

Sam Woods, CEO of the Prudential Regulation Authority, said: