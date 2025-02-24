Chartered status is the key to a long, successful career in financial services, building confidence and trust for consumers, says CISI

With this week marking Chartered Week 2025, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to support this important campaign to recognise and celebrate those global CISI professionals and firms who’ve obtained Chartered CISI status.

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, right, said: “As one of the original founders, along with the Chartered Bankers and Chartered Insurance Institute, of the Chartered Body Alliance, we all recognise that Chartered status is fundamental to ensuring professionalism, integrity and the building of confidence and trust for consumers.

“Being a CISI Chartered member or firm requires a commitment to skills and lifelong learning, through continuing professional development, maintaining the highest ethical standards and adhering to the CISI Code of Conduct. Chartered status equips our members for a long and successful career in our dynamic financial services profession and allows consumers to identify a true mark of professionalism.

“As an educational charity and financial services membership body, we define professionalism as the combination of knowledge, skills and behaviour, with CISI Chartered individual and firm status the pinnacle of that professionalism. We applaud our global CISI Chartered community, welcoming also those who are about to embark on this exciting journey of personal and professional growth.

Those CISI members and firms who have recently achieved Chartered professional status share their thoughts and testimonies on what CISI Chartered status means to them:

Martin Birch CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning), managing partner at Belmayne,left, said: “We hope achieving CISI Chartered Firm™ status gives existing and future clients the confidence that we will always put their interests first. It reinforces our efforts to deliver the very best service and demonstrates the importance we place on professional development, ensuring our entire team operates at the highest standards of knowledge, skill and behaviour.”

David Durlacher, CEO, Julius Baer International Ltd,right, said: “We’re proud to have achieved CISI Chartered Firm™ status, which demonstrates our real-life commitment to our company values of care, passion and excellence. Reputation and trust are of paramount importance in our industry so we hold ourselves to very high standards in all that we do to provide the best possible client service. Our people are the backbone of our company, so it’s brilliant to see our employees recognised for demonstrating the highest standards of knowledge, skills, and behaviour through this new status. We look forward to continuing to lead our industry towards greater levels of transparency and competence in the years to come.”