CII appoints three new Board members

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has announced the appointment of three new Group Board members, each with a responsibility to provide a membership perspective in discussions and decision making. Known as Engagement Board Members, the three are Ben Rose, Engagement Board Member: London Markets; Roger Jackson, Engagement Board Member: Financial Planning; and Suzy Middleton, Engagement Board Member: Personal Finance.

Ben Rose is President of Supercede, The Reinsurance Platform, and a prominent voice in the London and international (re)insurance markets. He serves as Chair of the Insurance Institute of London’s Reinsurance Committee, co-hosts The Reinsurance Podcast, and in recent years has been recognised as a ‘Rising Star’ and a ‘Young Meteor’ by Intelligent Insurer and The Insurer, respectively. Ben has advised leadership teams at many of the world’s largest (re)insurers, as part of Aon’s management consultancy division, Aon Inpoint.

Ben Rose said: “It is a huge honour to join the Board of the CII, an organisation that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our industry. I look forward to working with the Board in advancing the Institute’s mission, and driving positive developments on behalf of our membership.”

Roger Jackson, a Chartered Financial Planner, has been in the profession for 17 years, starting as a trainee after finishing school. He has worked across administration, paraplanning, management, and currently sits on the Board of the Financial Management Bureau, looking after a team of twelve financial planners. Roger has been recognised twice in Citywire’s ‘35 under 35’, as one of the top financial services professionals. Roger is currently the immediate past President of the Insurance Institute of Kendal.

Roger Jackson said: “It is a great privilege to take on the role of Engagement Board member for Financial Planning with the Chartered Insurance Institute. I am committed to serving our members with integrity and passion, and look forward to working alongside esteemed industry leaders, as we strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.”

Suzy Middleton, Chartered Insurance Broker, is CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, which encompasses Lansdown Insurance Brokers and WRS Insurance Brokers. Suzy obtained her CII fellowship in 2010, and won the inaugural Women in Insurance Awards ‘Insurance Broker of the Year’ Award in 2019. Suzy also previously held the role of President at the Insurance Institute of Chelmsford & South Essex.

Suzy Middleton said: “I am honoured to become a member of the CII Board, and look forward to contributing towards the promotion of excellence within our sector. I am deeply passionate about the work that we do, and the value it holds for the public. I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow Board members, as we leverage our collective expertise to advance the CII’s mission.

The CII Group Board is responsible for developing and overseeing delivery of the CII’s strategy consistent with its Royal Charter, including to ‘secure and justify the confidence of the public’.

Dr Helen Phillips, CII Group Chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben, Roger, and Suzy to the CII Group Board. Each of them brings a diverse range of skills and experience that will undoubtedly enrich the Institue. I look forward to working with our new Engagement Board Members as we continue in our mission to uphold standards, professionalism and trust within the insurance and financial planning professions.”