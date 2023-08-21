CII launch two leadership focused training programmes

Today, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) announces the launch of two new, leadership focused training programmes. Starting this October, Building a World Class Advisory Practice and Managers as Coaches are designed to optimise personal performance, effective team leadership, and strong business development, with the former tailored to those working within the financial advice sector.

Created in collaboration with leading SME growth advisory firm, Elephant’s Child, Building a World Class Advisory Practice incorporates a variety of techniques to deliver increased strength and value in a UK Advisory Business, with an added focus on alignment with the FCA’s Consumer Duty principles. The course provides a methodology for business growth and includes a tailored business plan that incorporates a three-year strategy and one-year action plan.

Building a World Class Advisory Practice informs on:

Clarity & opportunity​

Profitability​

Efficiency, scaleability and stability​

New client acquisition​

New asset acquisition​

Professional connections​

Exit value

Managers as Coaches is an 8-week programme developed with Better Manager, a global leader in Management and Leadership Development, founded by Stephane Panier, previously Financial Director (Europe) at Google. The course focuses on developing and practicing fundamental coaching skills for managers to support both team and individual development.

Managers as Coaches learning outcomes include:

Enhanced people management skills

Techniques designed to enhance communication skills through coaching conversations

Skills to initiate and engage in meaningful conversations that establish expectations, cultivate accountability and champion team members

Coaching techniques designed to unlock engagement and productivity

Coaching techniques designed to cultivate personal growth and development

Ian Simons, Content and Capabilities Director at the CII, said: “We are very pleased to be expanding our range of tools for professional development with the launch of two, new leadership focused training programmes at the CII. The ‘Building a World Class Advisory Practice’ and ‘Managers as Coaches’ courses have been carefully designed to equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a professional environment and strengthen their business practices.”

Further information and booking details on Managers as Coaches can be found here.

Further information and booking details on Building a World Class Advisory Practice can be found here.