CII welcomes five new Chartered Firms in Q2

The CII has announced today that five financial planning and insurance firms have recently gained corporate Chartered status with the professional body.

According to the CII, ‘Chartered’ status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a public commitment to professional standards.

Rebecca Aston, Professional Standards Manager at the CII, said: “We are very pleased and proud to welcome these five firms into our Chartered community. In achieving corporate Chartered status, they have each made a public declaration to professional standards, and committed to upholding the Chartered Ethos of nurturing knowledge, client centricity and serving society. Corporate Chartered status is a key component in building public trust and a true mark of professionalism.”

Firms that gained Chartered status: May-Jun 2023 are:

Astute Wealth Planning Ltd

BPW Insurance Services Ltd

East Anglian Financial Planning

Hargreaves Lansdown

Synthesis Wealth Management

A big congratulations to all five firms from the team here at IFA Magazine.

The Chartered Ethos

Corporate Chartered status involves a public declaration to professional standards that contains a series of commitments that are made openly and transparently, in public view.

The Chartered Ethos details the commitments which the CII makes to its Chartered firms, and the commitments they make to the public. Together, these commitments help to secure public trust and confidence in Chartered status.

You can find out more about what it means to be Chartered and the eligibility criteria here.