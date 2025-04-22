CISI announces Hylko Zingstra ACSI as new South East branch president

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment is delighted to announce Hylko Zingstra ACSI as the new South East branch president. He takes over from Suneeta Puranik, Chartered MCSI.

Hylko is a director at Munehisa & Co, supporting a diverse client base seeking tax-efficient access to alternative investments across the UK and Benelux markets. He has worked in derivatives broking for over ten years, engaging with regulators, counterparties and investors.

He aims to strengthen collaboration across the South East region’s network and create more opportunities for innovation in alternative investments. He’ll also look at more ways to support the next generation of professionals entering a career in financial services in the region.

Regarding his appointment, Hylko said: “I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and excited about the opportunity to bring more finance professionals together. I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.

“Suneeta has led with both clarity and compassion, and her contributions have had a lasting impact. I’m deeply thankful for her guidance and everything she’s done to progress the committee.”

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Hylko as he begins his term as the new South East branch president. We look forward to working with him to increase member engagement, particularly with young professionals and new entrants to the profession across the region.”