CISI CPD content provides endorsement for pioneering Lifestyle Financial Planning Programme

With growing demand amongst advisers for more meaningful client engagement, the newly CISI CPD-endorsed Lifestyle Financial Planning Programme from Inspiring Advisers offers financial professionals a fresh, structured pathway to deeper client relationships and lasting impact by putting the focus on clients’ lives.

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has endorsed Inspiring Advisers’ comprehensive Lifestyle Financial Planning programme as Structured CPD, marking a significant evolution in professional development for financial advisers.

Created by Paul Armson (pictured), who pioneered the concept of Lifestyle Financial Planning in 1990, this programme helps advisers put clients’ lives – not just their money – at the centre of their service proposition.

“CISI’s CPD content endorsement of this programme is timely and aligns with their increasing focus on advancing professional standards in financial planning,” says Armson. “As a leading professional body, they recognise that the future of financial planning lies in delivering real value to clients’ lives, not just their money. Their commitment to supporting adviser development in this direction demonstrates real leadership in the profession.”

The programme offers up to 35 hours of CISI Structured CPD through ten comprehensive modules, leading to a Certificate of Achievement in Lifestyle Financial Planning™. This endorsement comes at a crucial time when clients increasingly seek advisers who can deliver more than traditional product-focused advice. The programme helps meet this growing demand while maintaining high professional standards.

“Financial products and investments are simply ‘tools in the bag’ used, when necessary, to get the job done.” Armson explains. “The real value is in life-centred financial planning. This programme helps advisers develop deeper client relationships by focusing more on what really matters – helping clients live their best life before it’s too late.”

The structured CPD pathway includes:

– Ten comprehensive CISI-CPD Endorsed modules

– Certificate of Achievement in Lifestyle Financial Planning™

– Monthly support sessions

– Implementation resources

– Professional community

Kevin Moore Chartered FCSI, CISI Executive Director Membership and Global Business Development said: “The consumer need for lifestyle financial planning has never been greater. Creating deeper relationships and helping clients to achieve their life goals is what clients value, and much of what Paul does with Inspiring Advisers aligns with the CISI CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification which is recognised globally as the pinnacle for holistic and client focused financial planning.

Designed for busy professionals, the programme allows advisers to progress at their own pace while earning structured CPD. It complements existing professional qualifications, helping advisers enhance their client service proposition while building more valuable practices.

The programme’s impact is already evidenced by leading financial planners. “Following the success of my son Josh, both as an outstanding financial planner and business leader, I am often asked what was the ‘secret sauce’ to his training? My answer is Inspiring Advisers. Since Josh, we have trained other financial planners to success, everyone benefiting from the principles and methods of Inspiring Advisers. For advisers wanting to improve outcomes for their financial planning clients, we cannot recommend Paul Armson and his now CISI CPD Endorsed materials enough.” – Keith Butten, CFP®, Chartered Financial Planner, Founder of boost.

For more information about the CISI-Endorsed Structured CPD in Lifestyle Financial Planning, visit www.inspiringadvisers.co.uk