CISI Financial Planning Conference 2025 brings global experts to Windsor for two days of innovation and insight

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) Financial Planning Conference 2025 will host its flagship event on 2 and 3 October at the historic De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor, UK.

The event represents the largest gathering of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals in the UK.

This year’s conference promises timely insights, international expertise, and practical strategies for professionals navigating the future of financial planning.

It is a must-attend event for financial planning and paraplanning experts and business owners to gain practical skills and global perspectives. Essentially, it gives the financial planning community the opportunity to learn from each other and turn ideas into action.

There will be two full days of groundbreaking talks between 9 and 5pm and networking opportunities.

Speakers from leading firms in the UK and business experts from the US, Canada and the Netherlands will host sessions on best practice and explore key issues in financial planning, including:

AI and technology

Ethics, compliance and regulation

Understanding and influencing behaviour

Business growth and strategy

Featured speakers include husband and wife Andrew Elson CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning) and Sarah Elson CFP™ APP Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning), who will lead separate sessions on tax planning and how to attract the next generation of planners.

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, said:

“We’re thrilled to gather such a diverse range of speakers sharing their expertise to grow and advance the financial planning profession. Our conference committee has helped ensure that this year’s lineup will give professionals the tools to build businesses that are fit for the future.”

Every year, hundreds of financial planners unite to listen, learn and share and leave feeling inspired. Join us this year for more insights, networking, and groundbreaking discussions.

Book now at cisi.org/fpc25.

Explore the agenda and session highlights here: Previewing the Financial Planning Conference 2025.