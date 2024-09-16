CISI Future Foundation September UK grant application window now open

The CISI Future Foundation (The Foundation) is excited to announce that the next application window for UK charities or not for profit organisations to apply for grant funding will open on 16th September 2024.
The Foundation is looking to partner with existing organisations to fund projects which focus on promoting financial literacy, with an emphasis on young people and communities facing socio-economic challenges.
The deadline for submissions will be 29th November 2024. Further information about The Foundation and the application process is available at The Foundation’s website:
In assessing applications, the Trustees will initially be looking for organisations to:
- Apply for a grant in excess of £20,000. Applications for lesser amounts will not be considered.
- Apply for funding for a minimum of six months or a maximum of three years
- Operate as a not-for-profit organisation or a registered charity.
- Submit accounts made up to its last two accounting reference dates which have either been audited or examined by an independent reporting accountant.
- Hold financial reserves less than £5m. Applications from organisation exceeding this amount will generally not be considered. This criterion is designed to ensure that the Foundation supports organisations that are in greater need of financial assistance.
- Demonstrate expertise and experience in improving individuals’ financial literacy.
- Actively support the development of financial literacy, working particularly with younger people and groups which face demonstrable socio-economic challenges.
- Operate either nationally or locally within the UK and Crown Dependencies.
- Articulate future plans with a long-lasting and sustainable impact of at least five years.
- Clearly define your stakeholders and target beneficiaries. We will only support organisations that are open to all, accessible by anyone of any background within our communities, although we will consider “single sex” educational settings.
- Present credible project plans, outcome appraisal methodologies and financial forecasts.
- Have a defined Safeguarding Policy and have the requisite governance arrangements likely to ensure the rigorous application of that policy on a continuing basis.