CISI Future Foundation September UK grant application window now open

The CISI Future Foundation (The Foundation) is excited to announce that the next application window for UK charities or not for profit organisations to apply for grant funding will open on 16th September 2024.

The Foundation is looking to partner with existing organisations to fund projects which focus on promoting financial literacy, with an emphasis on young people and communities facing socio-economic challenges.

The deadline for submissions will be 29th November 2024. Further information about The Foundation and the application process is available at The Foundation’s website:

www.cisifuturefoundation.org

In assessing applications, the Trustees will initially be looking for organisations to:

