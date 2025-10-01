CISI marks World Financial Planning Day 8 October highlighting the CFP™ mark, the UK’s highest financial planning certification

Amidst UK consumer concern around inflation, interest rates and a potential recession, leading professional body and educational charity the CISI will join the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd (FPSB) and its global network to support the ninth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD), on 8 October 2025.

WFPD aims to raise awareness of the talents, skills and benefits of working with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. The CFP™ mark is the highest global financial planning certification in the UK. A CFP™ professional can help people to organise their finances to achieve specific life goals, build financial confidence and take control of their financial wellbeing.

WFPD will coincide with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) from 6 to 12 October.

The CISI in the UK is part of the FPSB network, which represents more than 230,000 CFP™ professionals worldwide. CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals are committed to rigorous standards of professionalism and to putting clients’ interests first.

Chris Morris, Chartered MCSI, CISI head of financial planning, policy & engagement said: “The CISI is proud to work with FPSB and its global network of organisations to celebrate World Financial Planning Day. We are also proud to support IOSCO’s World Investor Week to raise awareness about the importance of financial education and investor protection so individuals and families can achieve their life goals.

“Our WFPD activities for this year include raising awareness of financial planning by sharing resources across CISI social media channels as well as celebrating the annual initiative in-person at our flagship annual Financial Planning Conference 2025.

“UK consumers who are looking to find out more about financial planning or find a trusted UK CFP™ professional should visit financialplanning.org.uk.”