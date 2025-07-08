Collidr launches free fund screening & portfolio comparison tools for advisers

Collidr Technologies Ltd, a technology firm which has provided portfolio solutions to advisory firms for 10 years, has added even more features to its free version of Noxai, the AI portfolio assistant technology.

The fund screening tool offers investment advisers:

Unlimited access to all funds across IA sectors

Automated ranking tools across all peer groups – including on-going ranking screen updates

Dynamic adaptive smart filters – where rankings adjust automatically with a summarised synopsis

A suite of comprehensive reporting tools

Interactive visual tools and charts

The portfolio comparison tool:

Enables the comparison of unlimited prospect portfolios to target portfolios in an instant

Provides a portfolio comparison ‘health check’ across 11 different portfolio metrics (with the ability to configure the scoring process)

Visualisation tools allow advisers to improve client conversations on the topic of risk, cost, diversification, and performance

Compliance – all functionality fully tracked and saved for audit purposes

Includes a suite of interactive tools, charts, and reporting features

All of these features are available to advisers for free. In addition, the free version of Noxai provides advisers with a host of interactive tools and reporting, in which up to 3 users can create 100 different portfolios, selecting from more than 100,000 funds and ETFs. Noxai Premium extends this functionality to an unlimited number of users, up to 300 portfolios, and unlimited custom benchmarks, as well as more tools.

Commenting on the new tools, Collidr’s CEO, Symon Stickney, says: “We continue to enhance Noxai to offer intelligence-led technology that makes it easy and cost-effective for adviser firms to build, manage and track all their portfolios under one roof, as well as offering added-value interactive analytics and tailored client reports.

Symon Stickney added, “Noxai gives adviser firms the means to improve their in-house portfolio management capabilities, leverage fund screening tools and portfolio comparison reporting for free, as well as delivering an enhanced client experience, giving firms back invaluable time and resources that can be better spent on growing their business.”