Commodities take gold in 2025 performance tables with 44% return

The Commodities & Natural Resources sector is the best performer of 2025, data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has revealed. The sector produced a return of 44% in the 11 months to the end of November.

It was closely followed by China / Greater China, with a 43% return. The third best performing AIC sector was Global Emerging Markets, returning 34% (see full tables below of top performing sectors and trusts).

The average investment trust excluding VCTs has returned 10% in the year to date.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, Communications Director of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “After two years of negative returns, the commodities sector has come roaring back to top the performance table, with an outstanding 156% return from Golden Prospect Precious Metals, the best performing investment trust of the year. CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income was the fourth best performing trust with a 69% return, and another commodities trust, BlackRock World Mining, made it into the top ten returning 52% to investors.

“Emerging markets trusts also put in a strong performance this year, despite worries about Trump’s tariffs. The China sector delivered 43% and the Global Emerging Markets sector 34% – a result that might have been hard to predict at the start of the year.

“It’s always interesting to look at what sectors and trusts have done best over the short term, but no sector performs best every year. Taking a long-term view and having a properly diversified portfolio is the key to investment success.”

Ten best performing sectors in the year to date

AIC sectorShare price total return (%)
YTD*1 year3 years5 years10 years
Average investment trust ex VCTs10.279.9837.6745.60183.10
Commodities & Natural Resources43.8735.6322.00117.25214.72
China / Greater China42.7650.9641.90-15.17156.56
Global Emerging Markets33.7936.8657.1038.30187.44
Growth Capital30.2035.0296.69-25.51N/A
Technology & Technology Innovation28.3033.39142.26102.62623.23
Japan28.1329.0845.7017.37151.91
European Smaller Companies26.8031.3147.6144.78209.21
Asia Pacific Equity Income24.6025.9340.2045.01167.62
Biotechnology & Healthcare21.5216.7410.16-5.4593.72
Europe21.4321.5436.1943.46145.58

Source: theaic.co.uk / Morningstar (to 30/11/25). N/A means there is no performance history for the period. Excludes VCTs. * Year to date = 11 months to 30/11/25.                                                  

Ten best performing trusts in the year to date

Investment trustAIC sectorShare price total return (%)
YTD*1 year3 years5 years10 years
Golden Prospect Precious MetalsCommodities & Natural Resources156.34134.84172.8691.58385.33
DP Aircraft ILeasing130.00136.91245.00176.00-80.73
Gresham House Energy StorageRenewable Energy Infrastructure75.6459.64-48.35-13.94N/A
UILFlexible Investment68.8965.1425.9727.92157.73
CQS Natural Resources Growth & IncomeCommodities & Natural Resources68.8355.2565.56250.85469.73
Marwyn Value InvestorsUK Smaller Companies58.8070.3588.0583.2114.83
Molten VenturesGrowth Capital54.0455.7526.00-24.86N/A
BlackRock Latin AmericanLatin America52.3745.5630.9849.55127.23
BlackRock World Mining TrustCommodities & Natural Resources52.2743.9019.86103.29535.43
Biotech Growth TrustBiotechnology & Healthcare50.2933.1636.27-12.7079.72

Source: theaic.co.uk / Morningstar (to 30/11/25). N/A means there is no performance history for the period. Excludes VCTs and companies undergoing liquidation. * Year to date = 11 months to 30/11/25.       

