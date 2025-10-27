ComplyAdvantage unveils new platform to fight surging financial crime

ComplyAdvantage, the leader in financial crime risk management, today announces the launch of Mesh, an AI-native platform that unifies customer and company screening, customer risk scoring, transaction monitoring, and real-time payments analysis in one intelligent system. Built on large language and predictive machine learning models that deliver superior detection and scoring, Mesh leverages agentic AI to learn, act, and adapt across the full compliance lifecycle – transforming anti-financial crime programs from reactive cost centres into catalysts for growth.

A growing threat

Financial crime has become a national security and economic stability concern for governments and businesses worldwide. However, this escalating threat also critically imperils the integrity and trust that form the foundation of the global financial system. Maintaining this bond of trust is a core concern for financial institutions acting as gatekeepers against illicit funds that fuel terrorism, drug trafficking, and human exploitation. Yet, despite billions spent each year to combat such activity, less than 1% of an estimated $800 billion–$2 trillion in dirty money is ever recovered.

Now, the threat is escalating. AI-enabled financial crime has surged 889% in the past two years, outpacing the capabilities of traditional compliance tools.



With over 90% of alerts eventually identified as false positives, resulting in an estimated $100 billion in wasted effort every year, the integration of agentic AI represents a fundamental shift.

A new paradigm for FinCrime prevention

In an industry-first, ComplyAdvantage’s Mesh platform has AI built into its foundation, rather than included as an addendum to disparate or broken architectures. That means whatever the risk, customers can access predictive and agentic capabilities that adapt based on ComplyAdvantage’s proprietary data intelligence on the latest cross-industry threats, ensuring accurate and confident decisions.

Mesh provides screening, monitoring, payments, and customer risk scoring in one holistic platform. For compliance teams, this means a single, consistent view of financial crime risk that can seamlessly prevent risk and feed business growth by dramatically reducing friction in both onboarding and transaction processing.

An AI-native risk platform

Mesh comprises three adaptive layers that learn and act as a single, unified system:

Proprietary financial crime risk intelligence: This proprietary intelligence layer forms the foundation of the platform, drawing essential FinCrime risk data and behavioral insights in real-time from sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs) / relatives and close associates (RCAs), adverse media, and transactional activity. This data fuels a multi-dimensional risk framework that addresses all facets of financial crime risk, in alignment with standards set by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Sixth European Union Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6), and other global regulatory bodies. It uses an LLM-driven ingestion pipeline, which processes over 30 million documents daily, to conduct AI-based behavioral analysis and automated risk scoring that uncovers patterns missed by traditional systems.

This proprietary intelligence layer forms the foundation of the platform, drawing essential FinCrime risk data and behavioral insights in real-time from sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs) / relatives and close associates (RCAs), adverse media, and transactional activity. This data fuels a multi-dimensional risk framework that addresses all facets of financial crime risk, in alignment with standards set by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Sixth European Union Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6), and other global regulatory bodies. It uses an LLM-driven ingestion pipeline, which processes over 30 million documents daily, to conduct AI-based behavioral analysis and automated risk scoring that uncovers patterns missed by traditional systems. Risk applications: A highly configurable, API-first suite of applications for real-time screening, transaction monitoring, and real-time payments analysis – all connected to a central case management system that automates reporting, audit trails, and insights.

A highly configurable, API-first suite of applications for real-time screening, transaction monitoring, and real-time payments analysis – all connected to a central case management system that automates reporting, audit trails, and insights. Agentic workflows & executive insights: Mesh’s agentic AI teammate, Cassie, orchestrates data, intelligence and risk applications to deliver faster, smarter, and fully explainable compliance – automating detection, remediation and regulatory filing while cutting false positives by 70% and speeding investigations by up to 84%.

“Compliance teams are losing ground in an asymmetric battle,” said Vatsa Narasimha, CEO at ComplyAdvantage. “AI allows criminals to move faster and evade detection. But most institutions struggle to respond because of stale data, disparate systems, and team burnout because of false positive alerts. While legacy technology isolates teams and slows investigations, Mesh gives institutions the intelligence at their fingertips to tackle high-risk threats and turn compliance into a competitive advantage.”