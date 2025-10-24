Congratulations to all the PFS Personal Finance Awards 2025/26 winners – and a near miss for IFA Magazine!!

Winners of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) Personal Finance Awards 2025/26 were announced yesterday afternoon at a prestigious ceremony in London. The awards showcase excellence in financial planning, recognising the fantastic work delivered by advisers, paraplanners and their teams.

IFA Magazine’s Jenny Hunter was at the event representing our fabulous IFA Magazine team. We were all incredibly delighted to have been nominated in the ‘Personal Finance News Outlet of the Year’ category. We didn’t quite win top honours but it was really fantastic to be recognised for our work supporting advisers.

Our congratulations go to all the worthy winners and also to all those nominated for this year’s awards. It’s a real achievement to be recognised for excellence in this fabulous profession of ours which is going from strength to strength.

Dominic McLoughney of Becketts FS received the professional body’s flagship Chartered Financial Planner of the Year Award, for his contributions to raising professional standards and engaging consumer trust. Progeny Wealth won Chartered Financial Planning Firm of the Year, celebrating the firms’ professionalism through the qualification and development of their people, ethical culture, and strong devotion to customer care.

Sarah Pennells, Consumer Finance Specialist at Royal London, hosted the event ( pictured) that was attended by more than 60 delegates. Other award winners were Stephanie Tennant of Accelerate Adviser Solutions, who was named Paraplanner of the Year, Simon Watts of Boolers Investment received the award for Advice Specialist of the Year, and Eamonn Prendergast of Palantir Financial Planning, was awarded Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist of the Year.

Michael Colyer of Colyer Associates – Chartered Financial Planner of the Year 2024/25 – was awarded Protection Advice Specialist of the Year, and Robert Boland of Cotswold Independent Financial Services won the award for Champion of Change, for demonstrating outstanding achievement in driving positive change in the financial planning sector.

For the third consecutive year, PFS members voted FT Adviser as Personal Finance News Outlet of the Year. Other categories are judged by a panel which offers a breadth of knowledge and experience to ensure the most deserving individuals and firms are recognised.

Rhiannon Gogh received the Highly Commended Chartered Individual Award, and De Mellow & Co. was named as this year’s Highly Commended Chartered Firm. The Highly Commended Award in the Investment category went to David Thomson.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “The annual PFS Personal Finance Awards are a celebration of the excellence, integrity and professionalism that defines our sector. The winners and finalists exemplify the very best in financial planning: putting clients first, raising standards, and building public trust in our profession. Congratulations to all who were recognised for their brilliant work.”