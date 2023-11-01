Cooper Parry Wealth Teams Up With Chamberlyns

Cooper Parry Wealth (CPW) has welcomed financial planning firm, Chamberlyns, to its team in latest deal.

The move takes CPW to over £1.3bn assets under management with a headcount of around 70, hot on the heels of its acquisition of London-based financial planning firm, Future Perfect, in April 2023.

It’s also the fifth deal completed by the wider Cooper Parry Group in 2023, following its partnership with Waterland Private Equity in July 2022.

Founded in 1997, Chamberlyns is an independent wealth management boutique and both a Chartered and Accredited Financial Planning Firm, with an approach that complements that of CPW and the business’ strong growth plans.

Stephen Jones, Cooper Parry Wealth CEO, commented: “Chamberlyns is a business I’ve known and respected for many years since myself and Michael Smith (CEO) first met in a best practice group in March 2010. I’ve watched their progression closely since then and admired their principles of true financial planning and evidence-based investing because our businesses share so much common ground.

“Having met the rest of the Chamberlyns team over the years, I knew we were culturally aligned, as well as strategically, which is really important to us.

“What’s more, Michael and the team have successfully embarked on their own acquisition journey in the past. So, as we continue our deals through 2023 and beyond, positively impacting more lives and building a legacy to be proud of, I knew their experience would be very useful to us, and I knew they’d be a perfect fit.”

Michael Smith, former Chamberlyns CEO joins CPW as Head of M&A and Proposition. He added: “It feels like ideal timing for both businesses. There’s no question to me that Cooper Parry Wealth is one of the leading financial planning and wealth management businesses in the UK. And, as part of the wider Cooper Parry Group, it has that infrastructure and multi-disciplinary offering that would benefit Chamberlyns and our clients.

“Stephen and I have a great deal of respect for each other, and the commonalities between CPW and Chamberlyns are a big driver for this deal, because while our name will change, the calibre of service and our approach won’t.

“We’re excited to be joining a business combining pedigree and continuous innovation in the early stages of its acquisition journey, and I’m sure we’ll go from strength to strength.”