Corporate catfishing on the rise: how companies can vet candidates in the age of AI applications

New data reveals 67% of workers believe they have worked alongside someone who lied to land a role – with AI making it easier than ever to “catfish” your way into a job.

The rise of AI-generated CVs, interview coaching tools, and fake credentials has led to a concerning new workplace trend: Corporate Catfishing. Recent studies show that two-thirds of employees believe they’ve worked with someone who lied their way into a role. With AI now playing a prominent role in the application process, the challenge for employers is no longer just finding the right candidate – it’s making sure they’re the real candidate.

What is Corporate Catfishing?

The term borrows from online dating, where individuals use fake identities to deceive others. In a corporate context, corporate catfishing describes candidates who misrepresent themselves during the recruitment process – exaggerating experience, fabricating qualifications, or even using AI tools to generate entire CVs and cover letters that don’t reflect reality.

While job hunting has always involved some level of “putting your best foot forward,” the line between confidence and deception is becoming increasingly blurred – especially with AI now providing the tools to do so more convincingly.

Why the Problem is Growing

· AI-powered CV builders can create professional resumes with little human input, tailoring skills and experience to fit job descriptions perfectly – even if those claims are exaggerated or false.

· ChatGPT and similar tools are being used to answer interview questions, write cover letters, and script emails that don’t represent the candidate’s real voice or skillset.

· Fake qualifications and experience can be bought or generated online with increasing ease, especially in remote work environments where vetting may be less rigorous.

For businesses, the risk is clear: hiring someone under false pretences can damage team dynamics, reduce productivity, and ultimately impact a company’s reputation or bottom line.

How Businesses Can Vet Candidates More Effectively in 2025

1. Look beyond the CV

With AI capable of producing flawless resumes, employers should treat CVs as a starting point, not a decision-making tool. Asking for specific examples of projects, results, or challenges during the interview process can help expose inconsistencies.

2. Use behavioural and situational interview techniques

Behavioural questions like “Tell me about a time you failed” or “Describe a situation where you had to resolve a conflict” make it harder for candidates to rely on AI-generated or rehearsed responses and help recruiters assess soft skills and real experience.

3. Conduct skills assessments or work samples

Before hiring, ask candidates to complete a short, job-relevant task. This provides concrete insight into their ability to perform – and makes it harder to fake competency.

4. Invest in AI-driven background checks

The rise in AI-generated lies has prompted an evolution in AI truth detection. There are now tools that can automatically verify qualifications, identify suspicious inconsistencies, and even detect deepfakes or AI-written content within documents.

5. Ask about the process behind the application

Transparency is key. Employers should start normalising the question: “Did you use any tools to help prepare this application?” This doesn’t need to be punitive – but it opens up a conversation about authenticity and gives candidates a chance to demonstrate honesty.

6. Prioritise reference checks

In the fast-paced hiring world, reference checks are sometimes rushed or skipped. But they remain one of the most effective ways to confirm whether a candidate’s story holds up. Ask specific questions, and don’t just settle for surface-level praise.

The Importance of Authenticity in the Modern Workplace

While AI can help level the playing field for job seekers, it’s also giving rise to an alarming trend where candidates may not be presenting their true selves. This doesn’t just pose a risk to companies – it sets up employees for failure when they land a role they’re not actually qualified to do.

Instant Offices encourage businesses to build interview processes that reward transparency, test real skill, and look for cultural fit – not just keywords or a polished CV. In a world where tech can fake anything, it’s the human traits of honesty, adaptability, and self-awareness that matter more than ever.

Building Trust from the First Interview

Trust is the foundation of any great workplace. Companies that cultivate an environment where integrity is valued from the very first interaction will ultimately attract the right people – not just the most convincing profiles.

That means being just as critical about who you hire as you are about who you promote – and recognising that, in the era of AI and automation, authenticity is becoming one of the most powerful soft skills of all.