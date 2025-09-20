Countrywide Surveying Services signs new surveying supplier contract with MPowered

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), one of the UK’s leading providers of valuation panel management and property risk services, has signed a new agreement to act as the surveying supplier for MPowered, the One Day mortgage lender. The partnership initially began in September 2023 and has now been extended with this new contract.

Launched in 2020, MPowered utilises cutting edge technology to transform the mortgage application and origination journey. By harnessing automation and AI MPowered delivers unrivalled speed, certainty, and control for lenders and borrowers. Its innovative technology platform uses data science for underwriting and risk management, ensuring an enhanced and more rewarding mortgage journey for all parties involved.

CSS brings deep expertise in residential surveying, valuation panel management, and property risk services, underpinned by more than 450 in-house RICS-qualified Registered Valuers operating nationwide. This new contract cements the strong working relationship between the two businesses and ensures that MPowered’s technology-driven lending model continues to be supported by trusted surveying and valuation services at scale.

Matthew Cumber, Managing Director at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented:

“This new agreement underlines the strength of our partnership and our ability to deliver real value to the market whilst striving to be the fastest, providing the best value whilst providing the highest quality surveying services in the UK.

“Both organisations share a commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering better outcomes for lenders and their customers. Importantly, it also reflects the direction of travel for the wider market, where trusted human judgement and intelligent automation come together to provide greater certainty, reduce friction, and create a better experience for everyone involved in the property journey.”

Peter Stimson, Director of Mortgages at MPowered, said:

“We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Countrywide who we feel offer great service, with in-depth expertise and knowledge of the property market. We are aligned in our forward-thinking approach towards using technology and AI to deliver better outcomes for borrowers and a better experience for all involved in the mortgage process. Their deep understanding of our requirements as a technology-driven mortgage lender focused on speed, certainty and efficiency makes them best equipped to support us in our next phase of growth.”