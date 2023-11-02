Courtiers acquires Brunswick Investment Management   

Wealth management firm Courtiers has purchased Norwich-based Brunswick Investment Management. The deal completed on 1 November brings in £105m in client funds taking Courtiers total funds under management to just over £1.1bn.

Courtiers Chief Executive, Jamie Shepperd, said that Brunswick is an ideal fit for Courtiers. “It’s full of talented people, Norwich expands our footprint, it’s discretionary planning led, and as a company it has the right ethics in the way it deals with clients.”

The purchase of Brunswick, which was formed in 2012, takes the number of employees in the Courtiers Group to 140, and brings the number of offices across the country to seven.

The purchase is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Courtiers as it continues to build towards its target of £3bn funds under management by April 2033. In 2021, the firm, which has its headquarters in Henley-on-Thames bought south-west advice firm Davidsons IFA. This followed previous acquisitions of SDB Strategic Planners, De Brae Investment Management and advice firm Paragon Independent Solutions. In 2016, the firm bought IFA JRH Asset Management. In order to hit its £3bn funds under management target by 2033, Courtiers is looking to add around another £380m in assets through further acquisitions by April 2027 and is in early talks with a couple of other companies, said Shepperd.