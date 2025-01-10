Defaqto reveals top 10 recommended Multi-Asset investment solutions in 2024

Defaqto, one of the UK’s most trusted sources of financial product and market intelligence, has identified the top 10 most recommended Multi-Asset investment solutions by value for 2024.

The results are in and the most recommended Multi-Asset solution in 2024, is the HSBC Global Strategy Balanced fund, with its stablemate the HSBC Global Strategy Dynamic fund coming in third.

The data is drawn from Defaqto Engage; the adviser research software used by more than 30% of advisers in the UK to help their clients make smarter financial decisions. It depicts the most popular Multi-Asset funds chosen through the research software, by a representational cross section of the UK financial adviser market, excluding recommendations made by vertically integrated distribution networks.

Hot on the heels of the HSBC fund in a close second place was the Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund with its fellow stablemate with a lower equity content the LifeStrategy 60% Equity coming in fourth place.

Overall, there were four asset management groups that had two funds finishing within the top 10, with BNY Mellon represented by their Multi-Asset Balanced and Multi-Asset Growth in sixth and eight respectively, whilst Royal London had representation from their Sustainable Diversified and Sustainable World Trust in seventh and tenth places.

There were two new entrants, the Artemis Monthly Distribution fund in fifth place and the VT AJ Bell Balanced fund in ninth. Interestingly, when comparing the overall value of recommendations for the top 10, the top four propositions accounted for just shy of two thirds of that value, clearly showing their popularity amongst the advisers using Defaqto Engage.

Rank Proposition Name Position end of 2023 Movement up/down % Share of Top 10 1 HSBC Global Strategy Balanced 4 +3 16.77 2 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity 2 – 16.00 3 HSBC Global Strategy Dynamic 9 +6 15.18 4 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity 1 -3 14.79 5 Artemis Monthly Distribution 18 +13 8.48 6 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced 3 -3 8.14 7 Royal London Sustainable Diversified 8 +1 5.51 8 BNY Mellon Multi Asset Growth 10 +2 5.25 9 VT AJ Bell Balanced 17 +8 5.14 10 Royal London Sustainable World Trust 7 -3 4.73

Andy Parsons, Insight Manager (Funds & DFM) at Defaqto, commented:

“Throughout 2024, and no doubt continuing into 2025, the debate continues to be had as to whether the answer should be Multi-Asset or MPS. For advisers, and whether that be within their CIP or CRP, the answer is undoubtedly both can co-exist and is very much dependent on an individual client’s personal circumstances. And whilst there is an abundance of choice within the Multi-Asset marketplace for advisers to choose from, as the table above denotes, the top 10 constituents have remained fairly consistent, clearly indicating a preference for these established propositions.”

Defaqto Engage consolidates all the information advisers need into one software solution, providing a comprehensive holistic service. It gives advisers the power to model a client’s financial objectives, capture risk profiles, conduct investment research, and oversee client reviews – all from one place.

Powered by Defaqto’s data, including more than 18,000 funds, 2,800 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products, Defaqto Engage is recognised by advisers as a trusted source of financial product and market intelligence. Recommendations of £50bn annually go through the system.

More information about Defaqto Engage can be found at www.defaqto.com/solutions/engage

About Defaqto

Defaqto is one of the UK’s most trusted sources of financial product and market intelligence, supporting financial institutions, intermediaries and consumers to make smarter financial decisions.

We maintain the UK’s largest financial product database and use proprietary research methodology to develop independent ratings, reviews, insights and technology.

By bringing together product data, technology and consumer insight we are in a unique position to help everyone make smarter, more informed financial choices now, and in the future. And in doing so we hope to raise industry standards, power consumer choice and help the industry meet evolving customer needs.