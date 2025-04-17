Dentists’ Provident 2024 annual report shows continued strong performance

The 2024 annual report from Dentists’ Provident, a leading income protection provider for dental professionals, shows that the Society continues to perform strongly.

Dentists’ Provident distributed £7.9 million as bonuses to its members and paid £4.9 million in claims last year.

“I am very pleased with these results. Our unwavering commitment to our core value of prioritising our members has been the foundation of our longevity and success and 2024 was no different. Our strength lies in putting our members at the heart of everything we do and doing what is right, not only for our current membership, but also for future generations,” says Giles Kidner, Chairman of Dentists’ Provident.

“We continue to manage our business conservatively and our financial position remains strong. We have worked hard to keep our costs under control despite inflationary pressures and without compromising our service or the quality of our plans,” says Farrukh Mirza, CEO of Dentists’ Provident.

The annual report, published this week, will be presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting. This will be held at Dentists’ Provident’s new head office (20-21 Red Lion Court, London EC4A 3EB) on Friday 23 May 2025. Members are invited to have their say on important matters affecting their Society.

As a member-owned and led mutual, Dentists’ Provident’s sole objective for over 110 years has been helping dental professionals achieve financial security during periods of illness or injury.

To find out more or read the full 2024 Annual Report visit: https://www.dentistsprovident.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/annual-report-2024.pdf