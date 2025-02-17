Dentists’ Provident paid £4.9m in income protection claims during 2024

Dentists’ Provident, a leading income protection provider for the dental industry, paid out £4.9m in claims to members during 2024, their latest figures show.

Their claims report for 2024 released today shows the largest amount paid to an individual claimant was £87,880 and whilst the majority of the claims paid were to those aged 46-55 years-old, the youngest claimant was a 27-year-old dentist.

“Our members made significantly fewer claims in 2024. In particular, there was a notable reduction in claims for infectious diseases, reflecting the expected return towards historic trend rates. Our high claim payment rate is a testament to the benefits of an integrated approach to underwriting and claims. By following a thorough underwriting process, we seek to minimise issues for our members when they really need us,” says Simon Elliott, Chief Risk Officer of Dentists’ Provident.

The report also shows that 97.5% of new claims received a payment. Musculoskeletal disorders (27%), accidents (14%) and cancers (12%) continued to remain as some of the most significant reasons for claims last year.

Farrukh Mirza, CEO at Dentists’ Provident adds: “Our continued strength lies in putting our members at the heart of everything we do and doing what is right, not only for our current membership, but also for future generations. We make a considerable investment in our plans and our service, to give our members confidence that they have a dependable income protection plan that works for them.”

As a member-owned and led mutual, Dentists’ Provident’s sole objective for over 110 years has been helping dental professionals achieve financial security during periods of illness or injury.

To find out more or read the full ‘2024 Claim statistics’ report visit: https://www.dentistsprovident.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Dentists-Provident-Claims-Stats-2024.pdf