Department of Education names Old Mill as one of England’s top apprenticeship employers

South West financial experts Old Mill have been named as one of England’s leading apprenticeship employers by the Department of Education. It has been ranked number 47 in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer Rankings.

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers independently assesses and ranks the nation’s leading apprenticeship employers based on the success of their apprenticeship programmes – specifically their commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of their apprentices, and the number who successfully achieve their apprenticeships.

Old Mill, which has offices in Exeter, Chippenham Wells and Yeovil, has been running an apprenticeship scheme for six years, and currently has more than 60 people on its apprenticeship scheme, 26 of whom have joined in the last 12 months.

The firm takes on anything between 12 and 30 new apprentices each year, most of whom apply directly, but some come through the partnerships Old Mill has with local schools and colleges.

Old Mill’s apprentices have fantastic career opportunities across the business – and many of those who joined in the first few years of the scheme are now on the firm’s Junior Adviser scheme which helps to fast-track development for those wishing to be an advisor – giving them real hands on experience and client contact early on.

Speaking about the apprenticeship scheme, Chloe Lawrence – who joined as a trainee accountant last October – said:

“Old Mill has always appreciated me as an Apprentice and provides me with all of the learning tools that are needed to carry out my work efficiently and effectively with the correct mentorship. My knowledge has grown through responsibility and having access to all other services within the firm to help me engage fully with my apprenticeship.

“The Old Mill apprenticeship scheme has helped me set up my accountancy journey and has helped shape my future career.”

Adrian Stones, People Director at Old Mill said:

“For us, apprenticeships go far beyond numbers; they represent a genuine investment in our future. We firmly believe in providing a nurturing environment where our apprentices can thrive and flourish. Through comprehensive training programs, mentorship, and access to industry-leading resources, we equip our apprentices with the skills and knowledge needed to forge prosperous careers.

“We are immensely proud of our apprentices’ achievements and the significant contributions they make to our firm and clients alike. Together, we continue to shape the future of our industry, delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to our valued clients.”