DJH signs joint venture with Perspective Financial Group

One of the UK’s fastest growing accountancy and professional services groups has signed a joint venture to enhance its service with a wealth management offer.

DJH, which has 16 offices across England and Ireland, has partnered with Perspective Financial Group to create DJH Perspective Wealth Management, an important step in a strategy to help achieve £100m revenues by 2028.

The move will immediately give the firm’s clients access to 200 experienced wealth advisers in retirement planning, pensions and protection planning – all working alongside its existing team of inheritance tax, trusts, wills and probate specialists.

There will also be access to extensive expertise in growing wealth tax-efficiently and in business exit planning to maximise what the owners take from the companies they’ve built.

“This is a very exciting joint venture for us and creates a full solution offer for both our existing and new clients,” explained Scott Heath, CEO of DJH.

“Perspective Financial Group shares similar values of trust, exceptional service and is completely independent, so not linked to any specific products or packages. This means clients receive impartial, tailored advice that meets your exact needs.”

He continued: “It’s a 50/50 deal with both sides 100% committed to making DJH Perspective Wealth Management an overwhelming success and a key vehicle to both businesses scaling at the pace we want to.”

The joint venture gives DJH the opportunity to gain immediate national infrastructure through Perspective Financial Group’s 60+ offices across the country, as well as taking its brand into wealth management for the first time.

It has also been structured to deliver a scalable solution that travels with the group’s acquisition strategy, which will help it break into the top 20 accountancy firms in the UK.

Scott continued: “It’s all about enhancing the client experience. With this new approach under DJH Perspective Wealth Management, your accountant, tax adviser, and wealth adviser are working as one team with a complete view of your financial picture.

“Add in the DJH Estate Planning team for tax, wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, and you have a full solution partner by your side.”

Ian Wilkinson, CEO of Perspective Financial Group, added his support: “This is a very exciting deal for our business, and we are delighted to be joining forces with such a trusted professional service group, resulting in decades of now combined specialised, multi-disciplined experience across a vast range of markets and sectors.

“Together we will be able to deliver a full spectrum of financial solutions tailored to every stage of a client’s growth and financial goals.

“DJH has a fantastic network of clients, who could all benefit from the wealth management services we provide. Together and by offering a single solution, we firmly believe we’ll add real value.”

He concluded: “Both businesses have ambitious growth plans, and this joint venture will support us in achieving our goals.”