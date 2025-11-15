DreamToys list 2025 revealed as toy industry experiences biggest growth since Covid

The official DreamToys list 2025 has been announced this week, revealing the toys expected to be the hottest under the Christmas tree this festive season. If parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles or anyone else is scratching their heads about what to get the youngest people in their lives this Christmas, then the DreamToys list might give some pointers on the things children could be hoping to find under the tree from Santa.

This year’s list features 15 innovative toys, games and gadgets, selected by a panel of independent toy retailers and experts — from small independents to national chains. Featuring some of the industry’s leading brands, the list is considered the most independent and authoritative prediction of the year’s top toys.

Paul Reader, Chairman of the DreamToys Selection Panel at the Toy Retailers Association, said: “This year’s DreamToys list offers an exciting and diverse range of toys and games designed to spark imagination and fuel creativity.

“Whether you’re a gift-giver in need of some inspiration, or you’re simply looking for a helping hand when it comes to choosing the perfect present, the list provides a brilliant reference point for shoppers ahead of the festive season.

“After an incredible year for the toy industry, it’s reassuring to see families are back to supporting in-store shopping. It’s not surprising, given we only stock high-quality, safe toys and we all have experts on hand to help pick the perfect gift, but it is really great to see the support for both local, independent toy stores and larger chains at a crucial time of year.”

It comes as industry data tracking experts, Circana, revealed the UK toy market grew by 6% in value this year, the largest increase since 2020.

This was driven by strong performance across licenced toys, accounting for £1 in every £3 spent (36%). The panel reflected the popularity of licenses across the breadth of toys with choices from pre-school favourites like Peppa Pig Oinks & Snuggles Evie Doll – a “gorgeous cuddly toy”, to an innovative toy from a classic license in Jurassic World Primal Hatch T.Rex. The highly anticipated new Wicked film will also drive demand for the Wicked For Good Singing Dolls and allow children to “take the characters home with them!”

In its 75th anniversary year, Formula 1 is having an incredible year and is represented in the list by both LEGO and Mattel’s Hot Wheels Racing F1 Grand Prix Circuit. With the Monster Jam license represented by the Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC, it’s a winning year for licensed vehicles.

Collectables have been huge in 2025, accounting for 17% of spend on toys (up +18% vs last year). Represented on the list are the Dress to Impress Mystery Model Dolls, Mini Brands – Fill the Fridge Playset, and the phenomenon of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Elite Trainer Box – Gardevoir.

Building sets were the fastest growing category for the second year running and market leader LEGO features with two of the most in-demand building sets for Christmas: Speed Champions F1® Racing Cars and the One Piece the Going Merry Pirate Ship.

The market has also seen continued strength of sales for 12+ age ranges as older children and adults continue to play, making up 31% of overall sales (+5% vs 2024). The Human Controller is made for an older child to play with, or to share for intergenerational fun. The Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush will appeal to older children and adults as collectors, and many of the other ranges have adult collectors as well as their younger fans.

Other items on the list were chosen for the ongoing popularity of crafts and creative play such as the innovative Gui Gui Shimmer Deluxe Pack and Sticki Rolls Sticki Rolluxe and, for the pure crazy fun that toys can bring, Marshmallow Madness.

According to the Circana data, the UK toy market is worth £3.9B to September 2025, with Christmas expected to account for £0.9B of sales (or 23% of the total sales for the year).

Melissa Symonds, Executive Director of UK Toys at Circana, said: “With the toy market experiencing growth this year, after five years of a soft market, it’s a positive picture for both toy manufacturers and retailers as we head towards the crucial golden quarter.”

The Insights Family revealed that parents’ spending on gifts for their own kids is up +12% year-on-year – the fourth consecutive year of growth. The magic of in-store discovery lives on, as 26% of kids now find their next toy or game while exploring the aisles.

Preference for shopping at city centres was also up +72% since 2022, with 14% of parents visiting city stores for shopping, highlighting the importance of physical retail stores in urban areas.

Tom Williams, CEO of The Insights Family, said: “Whatever age you are, there’s something magical about visiting a toy store around Christmas, and our data highlights the importance of physical retail in both the discovery and purchase journey.

“With nostalgia and co-play as continued industry trends, we expect to see toy and game categories continue to thrive as families opt for intergenerational and ‘hands-on’ playtime over the festive season.”

To find out more about the DreamToys list 2025, or to download high-res images and video, visit www.toyretailersassociation.co.uk/dreamtoys-2025