Dudley Building Society named a UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™

The 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ has officially recognised Dudley Building Society within the medium category among the 330 ranked organisations.

The 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ List is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work® UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 330 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women’s career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

Dudley Building Society offers enhanced maternity pay for women and has made a lot of effort to increase awareness and offer support for their employees affected by menopause.

One employee quoted “Dudley Building Society is great at celebrating success and recognising special milestones, with lovely gifts which make you feel valued as an employee.” Another female employee said “Based on the previous places I have worked and listening to friends experiences with their workplace, I feel extremely lucky to work for Dudley Building Society”.

Our Chief Executive Officer, James Patterson stated: “We are extremely proud to achieve this recognition, coming fast off the heels of a great set of annual results, being recognised as a Great Place to Work for the first time, achieving Small Lender of the Year at the L&G Awards, and becoming the first regional Building Society to be BCorp accredited.

It is a strong endorsement of our inclusive culture and fantastic people who make Dudley a Great Place to Work.

We have some incredible females who are all making a significant contribution to the success of the Dudley, in our Board, Executive and across all of our teams. This award is a recognition for them in all they do in making a difference to our customers, intermediaries, and our community.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says:

“Workplaces are only great if they’re great for all employees. For seven years, the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ List has been paving the way by tackling discrimination, removing barriers to women’s advancement in their careers, and challenging taboos around subjects like the menopause, and endometriosis.

“Importantly, each of the companies on the list have been commended by their own female employees through their anonymous feedback that told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities.

“It’s fantastic to once again see a wide spread of sectors and organisational sizes appearing on our Best Workplaces for Women™ List this year – congratulations to all!”

Vicky Male, Communication and Engagement Manager at the Dudley Building Society said “We’re proud to be ranked as a best workplace for women as we work hard to ensure we engage with our employees, both men and women, communicating regularly, recognising and rewarding staff and have a big focus on equality and inclusion for all”.