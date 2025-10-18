DWP warns pensioners to be on the lookout as winter fuel payment scams jump by 153%

Pensioners are being warned to stay alert as winter fuel payment scams surge. The DWP reports a 153% rise in scam referrals, with fraudsters posing as officials to steal bank details. AJ Bell says scammers are exploiting confusion over payment changes, stressing the government will never ask for bank details by text.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“After so many missed out on winter fuel payments last year off the back of Rachel Reeves’ change to the way the payments are means-tested, pensioners will be keen to secure this all-important financial boost to help them keep warm this winter. So it’s disheartening to see a huge 153% increase in reported winter fuel payment scams ahead of the payments starting back up again next month.

“Scammers are homing in on people’s natural confusion about how the benefit will re-start this winter. Whilst it’s easy to get distracted by all the paperwork and tasks that pile up in daily life, it’s important to be cautious and always double-check any request for your personal details – particularly those claiming to be from government departments.

“Many pensioners may wonder if there is a requirement to submit new information to the government because of the changes over the past year, but your payments will be made automatically, and you shouldn’t have to respond to text messages, emails or phone calls to make sure they are paid.”

How to spot a scam

“Be alert to scams and the tricks fraudsters use to catch us all out. Examples include threatening, often automated, voicemails asking for personal information, or suspicious emails and text messages asking for bank details.

“The government has confirmed winter fuel payments will be made automatically and it will never ask for bank details by text. It has urged pensioners not to engage with any texts they receive and instead forward it to 7726.”

How are winter fuel payments changing this year?

In July 2024, the government announced that winter fuel payments were going to stop for all pensioners except the poorest who claim pension credit. Following an intense period of lobbying, the government U-turned on their original decision and changed the rules for pensioners for 2025-26.

Starting from the middle of November, those born before 22 September 1959 can receive a winter fuel payment.

Generally, a payment of £200 is made to the household if the oldest person is between state pension age (66 and above) and 79 (at 22 September 2025), and a payment of £300 is made if the oldest person is 80 or over.

However, your payment may be different if you get pension credit, universal credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance or income support.

If your taxable income is above £35,000, you will not be able to keep the payment, and HMRC will recover it through the tax system. You can check the government website to see if your income is over the threshold and how HMRC will take it back.

Winter fuel payments are only paid to those living in England and Wales. Those living in Northern Ireland or Scotland receive a different benefit.

How is the winter fuel payment paid?

Most eligible individuals will receive the payment automatically without needing to claim. They will get a letter in October or November saying how much they will get.

A claim is only needed if you have deferred your state pension and don’t get any other benefits, or you are requested to do by the DWP.