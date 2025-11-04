Dynamic Planner achieves industry-first AI certification and adds new strategic hires to accelerate AI and data growth

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, has further cemented its commitment to trusted AI, setting the industry standard and becoming the first in its sector to achieve ISO/IEC 42001: 2023 AI Management Systems.

The certification signifies Dynamic Planner’s continued strategic focus on maximising the transformational power of AI and data, aligning with a watershed moment for the investment and financial planning industry. Dynamic Planner continues to make strategic appointments to unlock the full potential of this transformative change. Dr Priya Sinha has joined as Data Scientist; Thorfinn Maciver, has taken on a new role as Head of Technical Innovation & Cyber Security; and Claire Thomas joins as Governance & Operations Partner.

Dynamic Planner’s Data, Product and Technology teams bring deep understanding, doctorates and master’s across the spectrum of Data Science, Behavioural Science, Computer Science, Machine Learning, Statistics, Financial and Quantitative Analytics. The business is uniquely positioned to support and lead the industry it serves as it becomes increasingly AI and data driven.

Ben Goss, CEO, Dynamic Planner said:

“The transformative power of AI and data is a watershed moment, shaping the investment and financial planning industry. Certification to ISO/IEC42001 formalises our continued commitment to responsible AI governance and gives advisers, wealth managers and asset managers independent third-party assurance that our AI enabled processes are managed under an internationally recognised framework for ethics, transparency and robust risk management. In a high growth SaaS environment with end investors at its heart, standards have never been more important.

“In an industry where trust and regulatory compliance like Consumer Duty are paramount, we can prove our proactive commitment to the secure, fair, and responsible application of AI, giving our partners demonstrable confidence in the integrity of the tools they rely on to determine client suitability and outcomes. We are proud to have set the benchmark, leading the way for AI excellence.

“We have spent many years automating advice processes, grounded in firm policies, and our data model has evolved over two decades, which combined with our Open API, provides a rich, powerful and accurate context for AI. Shaping our own business even further around this new AI and data driven world with these strategic new data, AI and governance focused appointments will enable us to fully unlock the potential of this transformative change.”

Dynamic Planner is used by almost half of UK advice firms to serve over two million investors and profile more than £100bn of assets. Its modelling is used by the FCA.