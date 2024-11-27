Dynamic Planner appoints Rowan Whittington as Growth Director for Tram to drive digital advice transformation

Dynamic Planner has appointed Rowan Whittington as Growth Director for Tram, marking a significant step in its mission to revolutionise digital engagement in the UK advice market. Tram is the UK’s first white labelled app for advisers, allowing them to transform client engagement at scale.

Rowan joins Dynamic Planner from Confused.com where she held roles as Product Director and Head of Personal Finance. She grew two start-up consumer facing digital businesses within Confused.com and Admiral Car Insurance, where as Head of Product she was part of the Senior Management Team that developed and launched Veygo.

This is a newly created role for Tram in which Rowan will focus on growing the engagement of advised investors working in tandem with advice firms and building on the momentum already underway. Over the coming months Rowan will also build out the team supporting Tram. She will be a member of Dynamic Planner’s Senior Leadership Team, of the EMT and the Board.

Ben Goss, CEO, Dynamic Planner, said: “Rowan’s proven track record of leading transformative digital initiatives, coupled with her deep understanding of consumer needs, makes her an invaluable addition to Dynamic Planner. Her passion for empowering teams, championing meaningful change, and fostering collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in the UK financial planning market. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Rowan Whittington, Growth Director, Tram at Dynamic Planner said: “Joining Dynamic Planner and taking on such a revolutionary product marks the start of a very exciting journey for me. While financial planning is new to me, my focus on customer centricity is completely aligned with Dynamic Planner’s as well as being at the very heart of Tram for both adviser firms and their clients. Tram launched to industry wide applause earlier this year and I look forward to jumping onto the momentum behind it and taking it to the next level.”

Tram is the new white labelled app from Dynamic Planner which helps keep finances on track and is available from financial advisers on a B2B2C basis. Uniquely Tram puts the customer’s financial plan in the palm of their hand, helping them track their money against their goals daily, delivering hyper personalised content and enabling them to engage with their financial adviser quickly and securely when needed.

Dynamic Planner is the UK’s leading digital financial planning and advice platform supporting 45% of investment advice firms in the UK, reviewing more than £100billion of client assets and profiling more than 1,700 investment solutions from 150 asset managers worth over £280billion each quarter.