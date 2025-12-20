Dynamic Planner becomes first integration partner to go live with Standard Life bulk valuation service

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, is the inaugural integration partner for Standard Life’s bulk valuation service. The integration with Dynamic Planner also builds on Standard Life’s direct valuation service for advisers.

The new service gives Dynamic Planner customers broader and more regular valuation coverage for their firms and end clients. The current service expands from 19 products to 45 and includes Standard Life’s Active Money Personal Pension and Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), among other products.

End clients using Tram, Dynamic Planner’s white labelled financial planning app, will benefit from seeing Standard Life alongside other providers within the app, meaning they can view and track more of their plans in one place. Dynamic Planner will also launch automated valuations for advisers, giving confidence that the latest client valuation is in the system without having to request them manually.

Rowan Whittington, Product Director, Dynamic Planner said: “We are proud to bring this new bulk valuation service from Standard Life to Dynamic Planner customers and their clients. Standardised, automated valuations are pivotal in improving transparency and trust, helping advice firms deliver data driven insights, save time and reduce friction by bringing accurate and up to date valuations directly into the advice workflow. Each one is a further building block that enables more insightful and accurate data to drive better financial outcomes for clients.

“Our platform is engineered from the ground up to be the connective tissue of the advice process and the system of record for advice data. We believe well integrated software is key to unlocking capacity, eliminating manual work, and delivering a seamless client experience – everything we build is designed to integrate deeply with platforms, providers, CRMs and back-office systems.”

Warren Bright, Head of Intermediary Advised and Private Client Distribution, Standard Life said: “We continue to invest in our services for advisers and by partnering with Dynamic Planner we aim to give advisers faster and more efficient access to client data. This enhancement in functionality will improve advisers’ experience and make it easier to support their Standard Life clients.”

Dynamic Planner connects with more than 22 of the UK’s major platforms and 150 asset managers, at the heart of which is our Dynamic Planner Open API – designed to empower advice firms to build custom integrations tailored to business needs.