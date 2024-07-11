Dynamic Planner makes key appointments to accelerate growth

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading risk based financial planning system, has made the first of several new key hires into its Customer Success and Marketing teams to continue to accelerate its growth and scale further.

Three new team members have joined: Will Dunwell, as Marketing Director to lead the Marketing team with more than 20 years of experience in scaling SaaS businesses to draw on; James O’Gara as Customer Success Director, with an extensive background in delivering positive outcomes for customers, joins having spent the past five years at Morningstar; and Neil Andrews, who joins as Customer Success Manager following eight years at Intelliflo, has spent 25 years in financial services and financial services technology.

The Customer Success Team will ensure a customer centric approach and build on trusted partnerships to ensure clients and their customers are achieving their goals – a critical driver of the success of Dynamic Planner. The Marketing Team will focus on executing growth campaigns, brand awareness and driving digital transformation.

Yasmina Siadatan, Chief Revenue Officer, Dynamic Planner said: “Dynamic Planner is now used by 40% of UK advice professionals and has risk profiled more than 2 million investors. We are proud to have built a market leading award-winning product which our clients tell us has been integral to meeting the demands of Consumer Duty.

“Our ambition is to continue to drive innovation in the UK financial planning market, and these new appointments will give us the firepower to make it happen. It’s an incredibly exciting time at Dynamic Planner and we are delighted to have James, Will and Neil on board. With their background and experience they will be a formidable addition to the team, ensuring that we have a strong customer-centric approach to our growth, that we fully understand our clients’ goals and that we communicate and listen in a meaningful way.”