Dynamic Planner strengthens Go-To-Market leadership team to accelerate growth

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, has announced a series of senior appointments across its customer facing teams to further accelerate growth ambitions and build on its position as market leader.

Alan Smith has joined as Enterprise Development Director, and is responsible for leading the sales of Dynamic Planner product and API solutions among the very largest financial services institutions. Alan previously held senior roles at AS WealthTech Consulting; at Citibank in New York as Head of Global Investments; and Head of Investments and Insurance at HSBC in London.

Alan reports to Mark Kiddell who joined earlier this year as Sales Director. Mark is a member of the Executive Management Team and responsible for the wider sales organisation spanning financial institutions such as asset managers, DFMs and financial advice organisations. He heads a 20 strong sales team from the front and has previously held senior roles at Wealth Wizards, Mercer, Standard Life Aberdeen and Hargreaves Lansdown.

Over the past year, the team also welcomed Jonny Rayner as Principal Solutions Consultant bringing experience from Bloomberg, Skandia, Old Mutual and Aegon. Melinda Lovell, who joined the business three years ago, has been promoted to the newly created role of Enterprise Account Director and is now a member of the Executive Management Team.

Yasmina Siadatan, Chief Revenue Officer at Dynamic Planner said: “We have an amazing, award-winning fintech platform. Expanding our senior leadership in Go-To-Market strengthens our ability to sustain momentum and build upon our growth position as market leader.

“I’m excited about the impact the combined expertise of our new team will make – we strive to find the very best people and talent to build on our strong foundations, whilst maintaining the DNA of Dynamic Planner and staying true to our culture.

“By adding fresh expertise to develop and elevate our existing teams, we’re enabling them to deliver even greater impact, help our customers grow, transform their productivity and deliver digital advice at scale.”