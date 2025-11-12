Dynamic Planner unveils 2028 vision for ‘unlocking trusted advice at scale’ at TISA Annual Conference

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, today sets out its vision for the future of advice — unlocking trusted advice — at TISA’s Flagship Annual Conference 2025: ‘building an inclusive and resilient financial future’, in London.*

Ben Goss, CEO, Dynamic Planner spoke after the ministerial address from Mark Garnier MP, Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury to outline Dynamic Planner’s vision that human advisers allied with technology, data and AI can help close the advice gap by enabling firms to deliver trusted, personalised advice, guidance and support at scale.

New research from Dynamic Planner, published today shows clear demand:

One in two people (52%) feel they would use targeted support

Targeted support increases how informed people feel by 21%

However, intention to act is not significantly impacted by targeted support — except for those advised in the last 12 months, where intention rises 10%

The most receptive segments are younger, mass-market / mass-affluent and comfortable with risk

Ben Goss, CEO, Dynamic Planner, said:

“Millions of people want personal financial advice however it is too often difficult and costly to access because it is too difficult and costly to provide. As the Government and Regulator begin to address firms’ ability to support a broader population through Targeted Support and the AGBR, we have invested in the people, technology, data and AI needed to unlock trusted advice, guidance and targeted support at scale through our Digital Advice Platform. Our 2028 vision sets out how through partnering with our customers to close the advice gap in their organisations, reducing cost to serve with AI, reaching those with smaller pots to invest and engaging the next generation through smartphones, we will collectively close the advice gap across the country.”

Ben Goss showcased at the TISA conference what Dynamic Planner now delivers to nearly half of the UK advice market, including:

Digital engagement via Tram, the white label client app

via Tram, the white label client app Target Markets tool for compliant, bulk personalisation of communications

for compliant, bulk personalisation of communications Profiling questionnaires

questionnaires AI-driven, meeting write ups

write ups Pre-determined solutions based on segments

based on segments All with the ability to move into a human-centred advice journey at any point with the trust which this brings



Dynamic Planner’s modular, Digital Advice Platform integrates with leading CRMs, back-office systems and platforms via open APIs, underpinned by robust governance and security (including ISO 27001 for information security managementand ISO 42001 for AI management and responsible AI practices).

Dynamic Planner is already delivering outcomes at scale across the UK market: