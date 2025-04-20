Easter Sunday: a quiet moment after a chaotic quarter

Easter Sunday today offers us all a rare moment of calm—probably a very welcome pause after what’s been a particularly intense period for financial advisers – and all of us involved in financial services in whatever capacity.

The run-up to tax year end is always demanding for advisers. Finalising ISA contributions, managing pension top-ups, and navigating EIS and VCT opportunities means long days and full diaries. It’s a crucial time for clients, and your role in helping them make the most of their allowances is more important than ever.

But in that last week of the tax year, was another development —Donald Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs – took the world by storm. Whatever your view on the politics, the market response was clear: renewed uncertainty, volatility, and a fresh round of concern from investors. Tax year-end valuations had certainly taken a last minute dive.

For many clients, it was a reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift. And for advisers, it meant stepping in once again to provide reassurance, context, and perspective. Reminding investors to stay focused on long-term goals—not short-term noise—has never been more essential.

This Easter Sunday, hopefully there’s a bit of time to pause. Whether that’s a quiet afternoon with family or simply a chance to step away from the inbox, it’s a good moment to reflect on the value you’ve delivered over the past few weeks—not just in financial terms, but in helping clients stay steady in an unsteady world.

We hope you enjoy the day, however you choose to spend it.

A Happy Easter from all of us at IFA Magazine