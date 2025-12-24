Elderly people encouraged to tell loved ones where their will is this Christmas 

As families gather for Christmas, digital life admin platform SafeKeep is encouraging people to have meaningful conversations with older relatives about organising their essential documents.

While discussing finances remains taboo for many, having personal affairs organised can spare loved ones significant stress and heartache.

Research by the firm found that a quarter of Britons have no idea where their parents keep their wills, while 40 percent say their loved ones wouldn’t know what to do if they died tomorrow.

Meanwhile, 60 percent said the process of finding documents after a bereavement made their grief significantly worse.

SafeKeep, an app designed to help users store, organise, manage and share important life documents in one secure location, was created by co-founder Robin Hyde-Chambers following his own experience of losing his father.

As a former funeral director, Robin witnessed firsthand how administrative burdens compound the pain of loss.

Robin’s father, Frederick Hyde-Chambers OBE, was a prominent campaigner for the Tibetan cause who accompanied the Dalai Lama on his first visit to the UK.

Robin Hyde-Chambers, co-founder of SafeKeep says:

“Having lost my dad, and helped others through their grief as a funeral director, I realised how overwhelming life admin can be when you’re already dealing with loss.

“Sitting around with your loved ones at Christmas provides a natural opportunity to gently raise these important topics.

“When families know where their documents are kept and have access to the information they need, it brings genuine peace of mind to everyone. This isn’t about being morbid, it’s a practical way to show you care.”

SafeKeep enables families to securely store critical information including wills, insurance policies, medical documents, property deeds and digital account details in one centralised platform, with controlled sharing capabilities to ensure trusted family members can access information when needed.

The company recommends using quiet moments during the Christmas period to check in with elderly relatives about where they keep important documents and whether their affairs are in order.