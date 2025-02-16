Employee crisis – how HR can turn the tide with recognition & rewards

The employee exodus: 70% of UK employees are seeking a new job

7 in 10 UK employees are seeking a new job and from those, pay (40%) and benefits (26%) top the list of what they are looking for in a new employer

Nearly all (84%) of employees have experienced significant changes in their roles over the past year

Nearly a quarter (21%) of employees stated that their company has laid off employees

17th February 2025, London: The majority of the UK workforce (70%) is seeking new job opportunities, according to new research from Blackhawk Network (BHN), which surveyed 1,010 people to uncover the changing dynamics of employment in the UK. This research was conducted ahead of Employee Appreciation Day (March 7, 2025), which celebrates the importance of recognising and valuing employees for their contributions in the workplace.

One major driving factor could be significant changes in the workplace over the past few years. Nearly all employees (84%) reported experiencing notable shifts in their roles, with 16% indicating they have faced increased workloads without a corresponding pay rise. Additionally, nearly a quarter (21%) stated that their companies have implemented layoffs. Alarmingly, 87% of employees reported concerns about their current employment situation, with pay and potential layoffs topping the list.

What makes employees stay?

When asked what would make them more loyal to their employers, the majority of respondents (71%) pointed to a higher salary as the top factor. Beyond pay, almost half (47%) expressed a desire for more frequent recognition and rewards, with 79% stating that receiving rewards or recognition makes them feel valued and appreciated. Furthermore, 63% of employees revealed they want to be recognised for their efforts at least monthly.

The research also uncovered that 40% of employees would reconsider leaving their current role if they received a reward or recognition after resigning, underlining the importance of consistent appreciation in employee retention strategies/methods.

Flexible benefits and work preferences

Workplace flexibility continues to be a key factor in employee satisfaction. Nearly a third (31%) of employees stated that a four-day workweek would keep them loyal to their employer. Additionally, 59% of employees indicated that a pay increase would make them more inclined to work in a physical office space.

When it comes to non-salary benefits, generational differences emerge. Given 7 options, Gen X and Boomers ranked workplace flexibility as their top priority, whereas Gen Z and Millennials favoured increased vacation days as the most important benefit, ranking it number 1.

These generational insights underline the importance of tailoring benefit packages to meet the unique needs of a diverse workforce, ensuring that employers can engage talent across all age groups.

Chris Ronald, Region Head, Incentives, Rewards & Benefits, BHN, commented: “These findings highlight the urgent need for employers to adapt to the changing expectations of their workforce. Employers who fail to address these concerns risk losing talent, by focusing on; flexible working practices, impactful rewards and recognition programmes, alongside meaningful voluntary benefits, companies can create a more engaged and loyal workforce. Flexible rewards—such as One4All multi-store gift cards—are a great way to show appreciation for employees, giving them the choice of where they spend. The pressure is on for employers of all company sizes to create a culture that drives both employee engagement and an increase in productivity and performance.Tangible rewards to celebrate specific achievements and successes play a part and compliment an ‘always on’ employee benefits strategy.”