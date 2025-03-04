Enter STEP’s Financial Advisor Team of the Year!

The STEP Private Client Awards are seen as the hallmark of quality within the private client industry.

If your team or firm offer advice on financial planning matters and recommend suitable financial products to private clients, trusts and charities don’t miss this opportunity to position your firm as a market leader and showcase your team’s achievements over the past year.

This year’s entry criteria has been revamped providing more opportunity for firms and individuals to showcase their achievements.

Previous winners include Stonehage Fleming,Holden & Partners and AB Bernstein Private Wealth.

Why enter?

Showcase your firm’s excellence and innovation to your peer group and clients

Affiliate yourself with the leading Awards in the private client industry

Winners will receive editorial coverage in STEP’s digital magazine the STEP Journal, accessed by over 22,000 wealth management professionals worldwide

Display your success with finalist and winner Private Client Award logos that can be added to your firm’s promotional material

See your achievements recognised in front of a global audience at the Awards Ceremony in London on 18 September 2025

The Awards are open to both STEP members and non-members worldwide with 25 categories available to enter until 11 April 2025. All entries are rigorously judged by an independent panel of experts comprising of internationally renowned practitioners in the wealth management arena.

Find out more and start your entry