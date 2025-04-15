Entries open for the PFS Personal Finance Awards 2025/26

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) Personal Finance Awards 2025/26 are open for entry. Recognising excellence across the personal finance profession, the Awards are an opportunity to showcase expertise and celebrate those delivering exceptional consumer outcomes.

Established in 2009, the Personal Finance Awards are now firmly established as ‘the ones to win’, with a rigorous judging process testing entrants, and elevating winners and finalists through heightened credibility. Last year, Michael Colyer FPFS was awarded Chartered Financial Planner of the Year, and Five Wealth Ltd received the award for Chartered Financial Planning Firm of the Year.

Full details of the Personal Finance Awards 2024/25 winners can be found here.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “The PFS Personal Finance Awards are an annual reminder of the truly excellent work many financial planning firms and individuals deliver on behalf of their clients, to the very highest of professional standards. Just by entering the awards you learn so much about your own capabilities and how you can evolve and improve; if you aspire to be the best in your field I’d recommend entering. We look forward to recognising and celebrating the best our profession has to offer again this year.”

Award Categories

Chartered Financial Planner of the Year

Chartered Financial Planning Firm of the Year

Paraplanner of the Year

Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist of the Year

Investment Advice Specialist of the Year

Protection Advice Specialist of the Year

Champion of Change 2025/26

Media Award: Personal Finance News Outlet of the Year (as voted by members)

Full details of all Award categories, including how to enter, can be found here. Entries close on 7 July and finalists will be invited to an exclusive celebration lunch in London in October where winners will be announced.