Episode #49 – Foresight VCT’s Hugi Clarke discusses benefit VCT investment can have on a client’s retirement

On this week’s episode of IFA Talk, Brandon and Jac talk to Hugi Clarke, partner at Foresight VCT about the growth of VCT investment and the benefits it can have for retirement.

In what was a special VCT edition of IFA Talk, Hugi, who is responsible for sales and marketing within the retail customer base at Foresight VCT, discussed how VCT investment has grown substantially in recent years and highlighted what the driving force behind this may be?

The discussion also covered why a VCT investment might appeal to someone saving for retirement as well as addressing the concerns surrounding risk with this type of investment.

In all, the conversation was both thoughtful and intriguing and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed recording.

Listen to the full podcast below…

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts