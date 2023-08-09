EQ Investors adopts Door platform to bolster due diligence and support ACT Framework

Door, the leading global digital due diligence and risk management platform, has recently partnered with EQ Investors to support their due diligence process for firms and funds on their investment list.

The Certified B-Corp wealth manager will use Door to support and build out their due diligence process.

From August 2023, EQ Investors will be using Door to streamline their information gathering process and build a more efficient pathway to requesting and analysing fund data. The firm have replicated their annual DDQ on the Door platform and going forward will issue requests for their asset managers’ data via the system. Managers who respond on Door can then provide updates to content, meaning EQ Investors have access to current, robust content, reducing the risk inherent in the traditional offline process.

EQ Investors are already users of the Door platform, having requested City Hive’s ACT Framework from their asset managers. The ACT Framework, an industry reporting standard that provides insights into corporate culture and policies surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion, is a key part of EQ’s ethos, and essential to build into their investment process.

Victoria Hasler, Head of Fund Research at EQ Investors said: “The extension of our partnership with Door will enormously impact the efficiency of our due diligence cycle and reduce the manual workload inherent in our legacy process. We are looking forward to digitising our annual DDQ process and accessing everything we need, and all subsequent updates, in one place.”

In addition, EQ is delighted to further our association with the ACT Alliance, as we work to embed City Hive’s ACT Framework into our analysis. As a business with strong values as well as a sustainable investment philosophy, we are delighted to support and collaborate to set a standard for Corporate Culture within the Investment Management industry. This framework is a disclosure that captures the essence of an investment management company’s “heart and soul”, allowing us to assess corporate culture within those businesses we are working alongside.”

Rob Sanders, Door CEO said: “We are glad to grow our relationship with EQ Investors from using ACT to also adopting Door for investment and operational due diligence. It’s exciting to see our partnership develop and we look forward to working more closely together.”