Evelyn Partners agrees corporate charity partnership with Career Ready

Evelyn Partners, the wealth management and professional services group, is pleased to announce that it has agreed a three-year corporate partnership with social mobility charity Career Ready.

The Career Ready programme empowers young people from under-represented backgrounds by providing them with a programme of mentoring and a paid internship, skills masterclasses, and workplace visits.

Evelyn Partners’ first year of support will centre around its Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester offices where Career Ready has existing relationships. The group hopes to expand across more locations in the future years of the relationship.

As part of the partnership, workplace visits will take place across Evelyn Partners’ Birmingham, Glasgow and London offices, where staff will deliver financial literacy masterclasses to those signed up to Career Ready’s programme. Evelyn Partners employees will also act as mentors for those taking the first steps in their career, as well as host them for a paid, four-week internship.

Charley Davies, Group General Counsel and Group Executive Committee lead on Charities & Community at Evelyn Partners commented: “I am delighted that we have now signed and committed to three years of supporting this wonderful charity. This aligns perfectly with our Charities & Community objective of helping to improve diversity in Financial and Professional Services.

“The combination of workplace visits and a structured mentoring programme managed by Evelyn Partners and Career Ready will help support young people taking their first steps to what we hope will be a long and successful career.”

Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa, CEO of Career Ready, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Evelyn Partners to help ensure that young people have the workplace opportunities, support, and insights they need to kickstart their futures. There’s never been a more important time to invest in future talent and the support of Evelyn Partners and their people will make a truly transformational difference to the lives of young people.”