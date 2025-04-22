Evelyn Partners appoints Alex Gersh as new Chief Financial Officer

Evelyn Partners, the leading wealth manager responsible for £63.0 billion of client assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Gersh as its new Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director, subject to regulatory approval. Alex will join Evelyn Partners at the end of April and will work closely with Scott Kirk, Interim CFO, to ensure an orderly handover. Alex replaces Andrew Baddeley, who had served as Group CFO since 2018 and became Chief Financial Officer of S&W, Evelyn Partners’ former professional services business, following the completion of its sale last month.



Alex is a seasoned Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30-years’ experience and strong technical expertise in financial management. His diverse career spans senior leadership positions at both private equity backed and public companies across the UK and the US. Most recently he was CFO of the New York Stock Exchange-listed global payments business Paysafe, in which CVC and Blackstone were major shareholders. Prior to that, Alex was CFO of Sportradar, where he led a successful $7bn IPO on NASDAQ. Alex was also formerly the CFO of innovative online sports betting provider Betfair through its merger with Paddy Power, and then went on to be the CFO of the combined group, Paddy Power Betfair (now Flutter), which is a former constituent of the UK’s FTSE 100 Index.



Paul Geddes, Chief Executive Officer of Evelyn Partners, commented:



“Alex is a highly accomplished CFO who will be a fantastic addition to the leadership team at Evelyn Partners. He joins us at a pivotal time for the business, which has recently undergone a significant strategic transformation to refocus the firm solely on wealth management where we see excellent growth opportunities.



“I would also like to thank Scott Kirk who has been an excellent Interim CFO working alongside Andrew Baddeley through a period of major change over the last year which culminated in successful transactions to sell our Professional Services and Fund Solutions businesses.”