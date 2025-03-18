Evelyn Partners appoints new financial planning Director to London team

Leading wealth management firm Evelyn Partners has appointed a new Director to its London financial planning team.

Gabriela Turner joins from Satis Wealth Management where she worked for more than four years, most recently as Senior Financial Planner. Previous to that she had four years’ experience at the Quilter/Old Mutual Private Client Adviser business.

Gabriela’s appointment strengthens Evelyn Partners’ financial planning capability at its Gresham Street headquarters in the capital, where nearly 70 practitioners provide a suite of wealth management services alongside a similar number of investment managers.

Managing Partner Tim Stalkartt comments: ‘I am delighted that Gabriela is joining our team to enhance our capabilities in the capital and provide an even better service for present and future clients. The firm has a clear plan to leverage the growth opportunities we see in the sector by delivering financial planning excellence and ensuring clients have a great experience at every stage of their journey with us.’



Gabriela adds: ‘I’m really looking forward to joining the talented team at Evelyn Partners, applying my expertise and knowledge to new challenges, and learning from Tim’s extensive experience.

‘Ensuring advice is client focussed is key at Evelyn Partners, and this fits with my own philosophy.

‘As a nationwide financial planning firm, Evelyn Partners offers a broad as well as deep proposition for individuals and families who are looking to navigate the current landscape, with a focus on their future needs and aspirations. I look forward to ensuring the client, and their family, remains at the forefront of my thinking when providing advice.’

As Evelyn Partners evolves into a pure-play wealth management firm – with the forthcoming disposal of its professional services arm – an active recruitment process is enhancing already-substantial nationwide financial planning and investment management teams. Those teams are working more closely together than ever to provide a ‘dual expert’ service for those clients who can benefit from it.