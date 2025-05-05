Evelyn Partners appoints Sean Hagerty as an independent non-executive director

The Board of Evelyn Partners, the UK wealth manager, is pleased to announcement the appointment of Sean Hagerty as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Sean is an experienced senior executive in the financial services industry, whose career has spanned chief executive positions, senior strategy roles, product development, sales and marketing. He spent 27 years at the Vanguard Group, latterly serving as Managing Director and Head of Vanguard Europe for eight years before stepping down in December 2024. As an industry leader, he has also served on the FCA Practitioner Panel, the HM Treasury Asset Management Taskforce and was Vice Chair of the Board of the Investment Association. Prior to joining Vanguard, Sean worked for PNC Bank and Peat, Marwick Mitchell & Co. (now KPMG),

Chris Grigg, Chair of Evelyn Partners, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sean to Evelyn Partners. He brings a wealth of financial services experience to the Board, having successfully led Vanguard’s business in Europe through a period of impressive growth. His insights will prove invaluable to us as we look to the next stage of growth and development for Evelyn Partners as a focused wealth management business.”