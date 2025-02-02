Evelyn Partners becomes lead partner for Chalke History Festival

Evelyn Partners, the UK wealth management firm which is entrusted with over £62 billion of assets by its clients, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Chalke History Festival. One of the must-attend events of the summer, the festival blends inspiring talks, discussions and panels featuring an array of stars with entertaining living history and historical experiences.

The new deal sees Evelyn Partners take on the role of lead festival partner, a tie-up that aims to support Chalke History Festival’s growth and development. The partnership reflects Evelyn Partners’ quest to help clients make the best decisions for their financial future by interpreting and analysing events of the past and embracing what’s next for the global economy, themselves and their wealth.

Chalke History Festival, an annual event held on a 70-acre farm in Wiltshire’s picturesque Chalke Valley, just outside the city of Salisbury, first came to life more than a decade ago. Running from June 23-29 this year, the star-studded programme features renowned historians, leading thinkers, authors, academics and social media personalities. Visitors can also enjoy local food and drink, a plethora of children’s activities, camping, glamping and evening entertainment.

Headline appearances at the week-long extravaganza include author, podcaster and financier Anthony Scaramucci, nicknamed ‘The Mooch’ after serving as President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director in 2017 during his first term in office.

There will also be appearances from Ben Macintyre, the Times columnist and author behind SAS: Rogue Heroes, which was turned in a major BBC TV drama, who will discuss the 1980 Iranian embassy siege and insights from historian and social media star Alice Loxton, author of A History of Britain in 18 Young Lives.Food writer and critic Tom Parker-Bowles, son of Queen Camilla, will also feature, sharing fascinating tales of royal kitchens, chefs and culinary traditions along with royal recipes for monarchs from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.

Also confirmed are Kate Summerscale, the UK’s top-selling true crime writer, leading historians Richard Evans and Helen Castor and renowned author, journalist and broadcaster Max Hastings who will recount the gripping story of how British and American troops landed on Sword Beach on D-Day. On the Saturday night, festivalgoers can dance the night away to a repertoire of Second World War songs from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent finalists The D-Day Darlings.

To tie in with our new partnership with Chalke History Festival, Evelyn Partners is hosting a Responsible Investment Conference on March 26 featuring celebrated The Rest is History podcaster Tom Holland and author and academic Helen Thompson. Held in our headquarters in Gresham Street in the heart of the City of London, the event will examine how geopolitics is affected by the energy transition, how Evelyn Partners is responding to these risks and opportunities and what companies can do to drive wider climate action, as we continue to explore “what’s next” for the global economy.

Andrew Middleton, Group Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at Evelyn, Partners commented: “We are delighted to be lead partner to the Chalke History Festival. In its quest to understand and popularise history, Chalke History Festival provides the stories, lessons and insights that can be used to make sense of “what’s next for the world?” – a question we have front of mind when supporting our clients with what’s next for them and their money. We’re looking forward to a really successful event.”

James Holland, Creative Director and Co-Founder of the Chalke History Festival, said: “It’s wonderful that such a major player as Evelyn Partners is supporting an important UK festival at this time. We are extremely proud to be embarking on a multi-year partnership, one that will do much to ensure the Chalke History Festival can grow and develop. Our 2025 programme is already shaping up to be our best ever and while we all want everyone who comes to enjoy themselves and have a wonderful time, we also all very strongly believe that history is vitally important and that so too are cultural festivals such as ours. History is the surest way to unlock our futures, and the first step to securing our future is to understand our past. Making decisions about tomorrow is best done armed with the lessons of yesterday. It is extremely heartening to know Evelyn Partners will be helping us fulfil and expand our mission to bring the rich and enthralling story of our past to as many people as possible.”