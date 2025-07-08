Evelyn Partners becomes official wealth management partner of Manchester City Women

Leading wealth manager Evelyn Partners, which is entrusted with over £62 billion of assets, has today announced a new global partnership with Manchester City Women. As the Club’s Official Wealth Management Partner, Evelyn Partners will work alongside City to support and empower players through every stage of their financial journey.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared vision to prepare and support players to deliver success on and off the pitch. Together, City and Evelyn Partners will collaborate on two bespoke initiatives: Rethink Rehabilitation and Rethink Retirement. The programmes will aim to provide critical financial guidance and life planning support to players.

· Rethink Rehabilitation will offer tailored resources to players facing injury setbacks, helping them navigate the practical impact of time away from the game and support them to take advantage of other opportunities.

· Rethink Retirement is designed to support players transitioning out of football by equipping them with long-term financial strategies, career planning, and personal development tools.

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, Manchester City’s record-breaking striker and one of the most electrifying talents in the women’s game, will become an official ambassador for Evelyn Partners. As a role model and a powerful advocate for planning and progress, Bunny will help champion the importance of financial education, wellbeing, and future-focused thinking.

Charlotte O’Neill, Managing Director at Manchester City Women, said:

“At City, we believe in developing world-class athletes on the pitch — and strong, confident individuals beyond it. The partnership with Evelyn Partners represents a shared commitment to ensuring our players are set up for success both now and in the future.

“Through the Rethink programmes, this partnership will deliver meaningful and lasting support for players – allowing them to access new opportunities and build the foundations for a strong, successful future.”

Andrew Middleton, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of Evelyn Partners, said:

“Like Evelyn Partners, MCWFC is an organisation constantly asking: ‘What’s Next?’ The club has been consistently pioneering in the professionalisation of women’s football, leading the way across youth pathways, elite infrastructure and match day experience. Through the partnership we’re announcing today, we’re delighted to be helping MCWFC continue to lead the way, with our joint collaboration on two new player care programmes. These will help support the players as their careers and financial journeys develop.

“As part of the partnership, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Bunny Shaw become an official ambassador for Evelyn Partners. Bunny brings passion and energy both on and off the pitch and she will be an inspirational role model for championing financial education and wellbeing, as together we seek to address the female wealth advice gap.”